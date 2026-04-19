Wallstedt bounces back with ‘quite a turnaround’ this season

Jesper Wallstedt was candid in speaking with the media after taking a loss in net with the Wild on Dec. 15, 2024. His play at that time, and throughout the season spent mostly with the Iowa Wild, wasn’t up to the standards he wanted.

He always trusted his game, he said at the time, but his head wasn’t in the right spot. He worked with sports psychologists then, and he still does, adding that it’s important to continue when things are going well, too.

The work he’s put into himself and his game, on and off the ice, have paid off for a bounce-back season spent with Minnesota.

“You just don’t take this for granted,” Wallstedt said after a recent practice. “I enjoy every day I get to spend here. Play hockey for a living."

“It’s been quite a turnaround from where I was last year.”

His first full regular season in the NHL ended with a 18-9-6 record in 33 starts with a 2.61 goals-against average and five shutouts. His .916 save percentage ranked second among NHL goaltenders this season. His 17th win of the season on April 7 against Seattle also notched a new franchise record for the most wins in a season by a rookie goaltender.