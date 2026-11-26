Blake Coleman scored twice for the Wild (18-4-5) in their first home loss in regulation this season (6-1-2), and Jesper Wallstedt made 16 saves.

The Wild went 1-for-6 on the power play, including a man-advantage lasting the final 3:45 of the game after Barrett Hayton was assessed a double minor for high-sticking Joel Eriksson Ek. The Mammoth killed it off.

“First, our PK was amazing,” Tourigny said. “I think that the pace we had, that’s a hell of a power play on the other side. I think we played good in the neutral zone, denied a lot of entries or make it hard on them on the entries and played with a lot of pace in the D-zone, win a lot of battles, been good in our clearing.”

Crouse gave the Mammoth a 1-0 lead at 6:17 of the first period, scoring in front with a deflection of Vincent Trocheck's wrist shot from the top of the left face-circle.

“We took the middle of the neutral zone, built some speed and went to the net and get a tip on the puck,” Tourigny said. “It’s a little bit of a textbook. But it was our first shot on net at the same time.

“It’s not like we were all over them and we dominate them. It’s not the kind of team you can get in their building and kick them out of here. You need to go toe to toe with them. We did.”

After drawing a penalty early in the second period, Cooley scored 10 seconds into the power play, sneaking the puck over Wallstedt's shoulder on the short side for a 2-0 lead at 2:44.

The Wild responded with a power-play goal from Bobby Brink, who scored after intercepting a pass in front of the Mammoth net to make it 2-1 at 5:47.

“It kind of popped out to me,” Brink said. “Got a little lucky there. Luckily it went in.”