ST. PAUL, Minn -- Logan Cooley and Dylan Guenther each had a goal and an assist for the Utah Mammoth, who ended the Minnesota Wild’s 15-game point streak with a 4-3 victory at Grand Casino Arena on Wednesday.
Kaprizov, Wild point streaks end at 15 in loss to Mammoth
Cooley, Guenther each has goal, assist for Utah
Minnesota had gone 12-0-3 during its streak.
Wild forward Kirill Kaprizov also had a 15-game point streak end (32 points; eight goals, 24 assists).
Both runs were the longest in franchise history.
“I thought our competitive spirit was there,” Wild coach John Hynes said. “We just weren’t as sharp as we needed to be I would say mostly with our puck play and puck decisions.”
Lawson Crouse and Dmitri Simashev also scored, and Karel Vejmelka made 22 saves for the Mammoth (13-10-3), who won for the third time in four games.
Nine Utah players recorded at least one point.
“Everybody contributed in their own way,” Mammoth coach Andre Tourigny said. “Everybody chipped in. Big fight for ‘Bainer’ (Jack McBain) and ‘OB’ (Liam O’Brien), physicality from everybody and, like I said, our PK, goaltending, big goal on the power play.
“So, there were a lot of positives, obviously. You don’t beat a team who did not lose in regulation in what, 13, 14 games, something like that? They scored first in their last 15 games, we scored first today. I think that’s a good step forward.”
Blake Coleman scored twice for the Wild (18-4-5) in their first home loss in regulation this season (6-1-2), and Jesper Wallstedt made 16 saves.
The Wild went 1-for-6 on the power play, including a man-advantage lasting the final 3:45 of the game after Barrett Hayton was assessed a double minor for high-sticking Joel Eriksson Ek. The Mammoth killed it off.
“First, our PK was amazing,” Tourigny said. “I think that the pace we had, that’s a hell of a power play on the other side. I think we played good in the neutral zone, denied a lot of entries or make it hard on them on the entries and played with a lot of pace in the D-zone, win a lot of battles, been good in our clearing.”
Crouse gave the Mammoth a 1-0 lead at 6:17 of the first period, scoring in front with a deflection of Vincent Trocheck's wrist shot from the top of the left face-circle.
“We took the middle of the neutral zone, built some speed and went to the net and get a tip on the puck,” Tourigny said. “It’s a little bit of a textbook. But it was our first shot on net at the same time.
“It’s not like we were all over them and we dominate them. It’s not the kind of team you can get in their building and kick them out of here. You need to go toe to toe with them. We did.”
After drawing a penalty early in the second period, Cooley scored 10 seconds into the power play, sneaking the puck over Wallstedt's shoulder on the short side for a 2-0 lead at 2:44.
The Wild responded with a power-play goal from Bobby Brink, who scored after intercepting a pass in front of the Mammoth net to make it 2-1 at 5:47.
“It kind of popped out to me,” Brink said. “Got a little lucky there. Luckily it went in.”
Utah regained a two-goal lead just 44 seconds later on Simashev's goal off a Minnesota turnover, making it 3-1 at 6:31.
Coleman got the Wild back within a goal at 3-2 when he went in alone and buried his own rebound at 8:11, but Guenther pushed the lead to 4-2 at 19:11 with a one-timer from low in the left circle, capitalizing on a Wild turnover in their own end.
“I think we scored a bunch of different goals a bunch of different ways,” Crouse said. “Coming at them in waves, I thought we did a good job of that.”
Guenther was playing his second game back after missing six with an upper-body injury.
“I’m feeling better now,” Guenther said. “Just want to help this team. I had a better game tonight and have a ways to go, but it’s a good step.”
Coleman was credited with his second of the game at 15:56 of the third when Danila Yurov’s shot from the top of the slot deflected in off of him to cut it to 4-3.
“I don’t think it was a lack of effort,” Coleman said. “I think guys were competing, and at the end we’re one shot away. So, we’ll clean up those mistakes.
“It’s pretty uncharacteristic for this team. I don’t see that being an issue moving forward.”
NOTES: The Wild last lost in regulation Oct. 22, a 2-1 defeat at the Calgary Flames. ... Crouse has scored four goals this season, all on the road. … Trocheck assisted on Crouse’s goal to extend his point streak to five games (six points; three goals, three assists).