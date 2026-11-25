Minnesota returns home for a mini two-game homestand after a successful road trip that saw it earn five-of-six possible points with wins over Calgary and San Jose, and a shootout loss to Vancouver. During its historic 15-game stretch, the Wild is outscoring its opponents 63-31 (including Vancouver’s shootout goal) with a plus-22 shot differential.

Another key factor for the Wild has been starting fast. Minnesota has scored first in 21 games this season, which is the most in the NHL, and owns a 16-0-5 record when doing so. The Wild has also scored first in a franchise-record 15 consecutive games, tied for the second-longest streak in NHL history and trailing only the 1959-60 Canadiens (18 games, 15 wins). Over its 15-game stretch, Minnesota is outscoring its opponents 20-5 in the first period and has only allowed a first period goal in four of those contests.

As for Utah, it comes in with a 2-4-3 record over its last nine games and has been outscored 29-25. The Mammoth had lost six consecutive games from Nov. 5-16, with three of those coming in overtime and shootouts, prior to a two-game win streak that saw wins over Colorado and Anaheim on Nov. 18 and 21.

These two teams met back on Oct. 27 with the Wild earning a 3-1 win in Utah. Joel Eriksson Ek, Kirill Kaprizov and Max Shabanov all scored for the Wild. Jesper Wallstedt, who gets the start tonight, stopped 26-of-27 shots faced. The Wild scored two power play goals on six opportunities while killing off all four of Utah’s power play opportunities.

Players to Watch:

Kirill Kaprizov: He enters play riding a career-long and franchise record 15-game point streak (8-24=32) and has multiple points in six consecutive games (2-15=17). In seven career games against Utah, Kaprizov owns eight points (4-4=8) and has a point (3-3=6) in four consecutive games.

Matt Boldy: The other winger on arguably the best line in hockey enters play with 14 points (7-7=14) in his last six games. Boldy is also riding a multi-point game streak, as he has collected 11 points (4-7=11) over his last four games. He has points (2-2=4) in his last three games against the Mammoth.