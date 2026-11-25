SAINT PAUL, MN -- The Wild looks to extend its franchise record 15-game point streak (12-0-3) tonight when it hosts the Utah Mammoth at 7:00 p.m. on Wild+ and KFAN FM 100.3. In honor of Native American Hight Night, tonight’s game will also feature an Ojibwe-Language broadcast that can be found on the DirecTV and Fubo streaming platforms.
Game Preview: Wild vs Mammoth
Minnesota returns home for a mini two-game homestand after a successful road trip that saw it earn five-of-six possible points with wins over Calgary and San Jose, and a shootout loss to Vancouver. During its historic 15-game stretch, the Wild is outscoring its opponents 63-31 (including Vancouver’s shootout goal) with a plus-22 shot differential.
Another key factor for the Wild has been starting fast. Minnesota has scored first in 21 games this season, which is the most in the NHL, and owns a 16-0-5 record when doing so. The Wild has also scored first in a franchise-record 15 consecutive games, tied for the second-longest streak in NHL history and trailing only the 1959-60 Canadiens (18 games, 15 wins). Over its 15-game stretch, Minnesota is outscoring its opponents 20-5 in the first period and has only allowed a first period goal in four of those contests.
As for Utah, it comes in with a 2-4-3 record over its last nine games and has been outscored 29-25. The Mammoth had lost six consecutive games from Nov. 5-16, with three of those coming in overtime and shootouts, prior to a two-game win streak that saw wins over Colorado and Anaheim on Nov. 18 and 21.
These two teams met back on Oct. 27 with the Wild earning a 3-1 win in Utah. Joel Eriksson Ek, Kirill Kaprizov and Max Shabanov all scored for the Wild. Jesper Wallstedt, who gets the start tonight, stopped 26-of-27 shots faced. The Wild scored two power play goals on six opportunities while killing off all four of Utah’s power play opportunities.
Players to Watch:
Kirill Kaprizov: He enters play riding a career-long and franchise record 15-game point streak (8-24=32) and has multiple points in six consecutive games (2-15=17). In seven career games against Utah, Kaprizov owns eight points (4-4=8) and has a point (3-3=6) in four consecutive games.
Matt Boldy: The other winger on arguably the best line in hockey enters play with 14 points (7-7=14) in his last six games. Boldy is also riding a multi-point game streak, as he has collected 11 points (4-7=11) over his last four games. He has points (2-2=4) in his last three games against the Mammoth.
Info for Tonight's Game:
- When: Wednesday, November 25 at 7:00 p.m. CT
- Where: Grand Casino Arena (Saint Paul, Minnesota
- Tickets: Wild vs Mammoth
- Watch: How to Watch
- Listen: KFAN
- Gamecenter: Wild vs Mammoth
Records:
- Minnesota Wild Record: 18-3-5, 41 points.
- Utah Mammoth Record: 12-10-3, 27 points.
- All-Time Wild Record: 3-5-0 (1-3-0 at Grand Casino Arena, 2-2-0 at Utah)
Match-up Stats
|
26-27 Team Stats
|
MIN
|
UTA
|
Power Play
|
25.8%
|
31.8%
|
Penalty Kill
|
79.5%
|
72%
|
Faceoff
|
46.8%
|
55.4%
|
Goals For / Games Played
|
3.65
|
3.28
|
Goals Against / Games Played
|
2.19
|
3.32
Wild Leaders Against Mammoth
- Kaprizov leads Minnesota with eight points (4-4=8) in seven career games against Utah
- Boldy (2-4=6, in eight games) and Hughes (1-5=6, in six games) have six points each
- LW Nick Foligno has five points (2-3=5) in seven games.
Mammoth Leaders Against Wild
- RW Clayton Keller leads Utah with 32 points (15-17=32) in 35 career games against Minnesota
- Schmaltz owns 27 points (6-21=27) in 38 matches
- Sergachev has 17 points (1-16=17) in 16 games
- LW Anders Lee (7-7=14, in 23 games) and C Vincent Trocheck (7-7=14, in 19 games) have 14 points each.
Connections
- Minnesota President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin skated in 16 games with San Jose during the 2006-07 season
- C Nico Sturm posted 52 points (26-26=52) in 184 games across three seasons (2022-25) with San Jose
- Sharks Hockey Operations Advisor, Thomas Vanek recorded 93 points (39-54=93) in 154 games across two seasons (2014-16) with the Wild
- D Eric Pohlkamp is from Baxter, MN and played one season at Bemidji State University (2023-24)
Injury Report
|
PLAYER
|
INJURY
|
STATUS
|
D Olli Maatta
|
Upper Body
|
Injury Reserve
|
D Quinn Hughes
|
Upper Body
|
Injured Reserve
Fast Facts
- Minnesota is 2-0-0 in their last two games against Utah, out-scoring the Mammoth 8-1; prior to that the Mammoth had won five straight (12/20/24-2/27/26) against Minnesota, outscoring the Wild 23-6
- Iowa Wild Goaltending Coach Richard Bachman (Salt Lake City) is the only Utah native to appear in an NHL game as a goaltender.
For more information on tonight's matchup, check out the game notes below.