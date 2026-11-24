This special broadcast will be offered as a Secondary Audio Program (SAP). Viewers may need to contact local cable and satellite networks for SAP support and programming. To find on DIRECTV web viewer, click on the closed caption icon and choose audio -> alternate. To find on Fubo web viewer, click on the gear (settings) icon and choose audio track -> Spanish. For more information on Native American Heritage Night click here. Additional Wild+ linear and digital distributors are expected to make the Ojibwe alternate broadcast available on Wednesday. The Ojibwe language broadcast will not be available on Prime Video.

This special broadcast is produced by Wild+ in partnership with Grand Casino, the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe, and the Midwest Indigenous Immersion Network (MIIN). MIIN is a Minnesota-based nonprofit that works to strengthen and expand Anishinaabe language revitalization. MIIN brings organizations together to advocate for and advance language preservation, renormalization, and daily use. Its mission centers on creating long-term, systemic change that sustains Anishinaabe cultural vitality through immersive language learning across generations.

About the Non-Removable Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe

The Non-Removable Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe is a sovereign, self-governing Tribal Nation whose people have lived for generations in east-central Minnesota. More than half of the Band’s 5,000 members live within the boundaries of the Band’s reservation, which was established by the 1855 Treaty. With a separation-of-powers government, the Band provides a wide range of services to its citizens and governs with a focus on cultural preservation, economic strength, and the well-being of future generations.

About Grand Casino

Grand Casino operates two premiere gaming and hospitality destinations in Minnesota, owned by the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe. As a mission-driven enterprise, Grand Casino exists to generate sustainable economic opportunity for the Mille Lacs Band while delivering exceptional guest experiences. With its naming rights to Grand Casino Arena, Grand Casino continues to expand its impact across entertainment, sports, and cultural connection.

Learn more at Grandcasinomn.com.

About Wild+

A team-owned and operated multimedia network, this season. Fans are able to watch Wild games through multiple distribution platforms, including Prime Video, DirectTV and Fubo. As the official television home of the Minnesota Wild, Wild+ produce every regular season game not selected for exclusive national distribution by the NHL’s broadcast partners ABC, ESPN, ESPN+/Hulu and TNT. Fans outside the team’s local broadcast territory can watch Wild games with NHL Center Ice and NHL Power Play on the ESPN App.