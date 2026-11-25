SAINT PAUL, MN -- Riding a franchise-record 15-game point streak (12-0-3), the Wild returns home to face the Utah Mammoth tonight at 7:00 p.m. CT. Catch the action on Wild+ and KFAN FM 100.3.
Projected lineup is subject to change.
SAINT PAUL, MN -- Riding a franchise-record 15-game point streak (12-0-3), the Wild returns home to face the Utah Mammoth tonight at 7:00 p.m. CT. Catch the action on Wild+ and KFAN FM 100.3.
Projected lineup is subject to change.
FORWARDS
97 Kirill Kaprizov - 14 Joel Eriksson Ek - 12 Matt Boldy
49 Maxim Shabanov - 22 Danila Yurov - 13 Yakov Trenin
20 Blake Coleman - 47 Michael McCarron - 10 Bobby Brink
17 Marcus Foligno - 38 Ryan Hartman - 71 Nick Foligno
DEFENSE
25 Jonas Brodin - 7 Brock Faber
26 Matt Kiersted - 46 Jared Spurgeon
24 Zach Bogosian - 82 David Spacek
GOALTENDERS
30 Jesper Wallstedt
32 Filip Gustavsson
In-Arena: