Prospects Showcase: Wild 7, Blackhawks 4

The Blackhawks, who elected not to play two of their top prospects in Connor Bedard and Wyatt Kaiser, collapsed after entering the second period with a 3-1 lead. Nick Lardis started the scoring for Chicago on a partial breakaway 1:22 into the contest.

Walker tied the game at one apiece at the 5:58 mark of period one for his first goal of the afternoon. After redirecting Daemon Hunt’s (2020 3rd RD pick) pass, Walker found his own rebound and shot it over the pad of Mitchell Weeks.