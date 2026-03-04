The Thrill Stands Alone

“Kirill the Thrill is real!” was the call Wild play-by-play announcer Anthony LaPanta said after Kaprizov scored the overtime winner against Los Angeles, and he wasn’t wrong. Since entering the league, Kaprizov ranks fourth in the NHL in power-play goals (77), fifth in goals and 12th in points (220-241=261). Kaprizov has been nothing short of dynamic since exploding onto the scene on that October night in Los Angeles.

While tonight is a celebration of goals, Kaprizov is looking to celebrate something much bigger in Minnesota—a Stanley Cup. He understands the pressure that comes with his record-breaking contract and the expectations of being a star player. “I feel for sure a little pressure always, but it’s nice pressure. When your team won, it’s a better feeling. When your team is sometimes losing and your game is not there, you feel pressure on yourself.” No one wants to win more than Kaprizov. He’s been a winner on every level he’s played at, from the KHL to an Olympic Gold Medal in which he scored what he deems his favorite career goal, the Golden Goal in a 4-3 overtime win against Germany in 2018. He believes in Minnesota as much as Minnesota believes in him.