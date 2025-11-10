The Minnesota Wild, in Partnership With Jennie-O, to Host Third Annual Turkey Giveaway

By Minnesota Wild PR
@mnwildPR Press Release

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - The Minnesota Wild, in partnership with Jennie-O, today announced it will host a turkey give-away event on Tuesday, Nov. 18 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Aldridge Arena in Maplewood, Minn. JENNIE-O® Turkey breasts with included gravy packet will be given away for free to all fans while supplies last.

About the JENNIE-O® Brand

For over 80 years, the JENNIE-O® turkey brand has been helping consumers live well by eating well. As the category leader, JENNIE-O® turkey is the trusted brand for quality turkey and a source of expertise. The company provides a full portfolio of delicious, nutritious turkey proteins and inspiration for everyday meals or special occasions. Known for our bright green awning evoking the nostalgia of a local farmer stand, our round logo with a touch of yellow and our distinct name from our founders' daughter, Jennifer, the JENNIE-O® turkey brand has the right amount of small-town friendliness paired with leading company expertise and quality. For more information, visit jennieo.com.

