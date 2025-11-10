The Minnesota Wild, in Partnership With Jennie-O, to Host Third Annual Turkey Giveaway

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - The Minnesota Wild, in partnership with Jennie-O, today announced it will host a turkey give-away event on Tuesday, Nov. 18 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Aldridge Arena in Maplewood, Minn. JENNIE-O® Turkey breasts with included gravy packet will be given away for free to all fans while supplies last.

