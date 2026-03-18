The Hat Story: A preseason speech from their General manager led to the Wild’s player-of-the-game gear

Player of the Game has turned into more than a simple postgame nod to a player who contributed to a team’s win. Many teams in various sports have some kind of prop, or hat, that gets passed around to a well-deserving teammate.

“I think it’s something cool to hand out after the game,” said Wild defenseman Zach Bogosian. “My son’s hockey team does it, too. It’s kind of part of the hockey culture of pointing out someone who did the right things throughout the game, was a good teammate.”

Ahead of this 2025-26 season, the Minnesota Wild were hunting for its item. Then President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin unknowingly provided some inspiration on the topic through his preseason speech to the team which referenced the Redwood tree.

“After that, we sort of knew that that was the theme we were going to go with,” said Wild captain Jared Spurgeon.

The Redwoods can be up to 100 feet tall with roots that aren’t very big, but the tree grabs onto other trees around their roots.

Guerin related that to his hockey team by encouraging them to be good teammates, rely on each other, “and you can be however tall you want to be, or you can go to some great heights,” said forward Marcus Foligno.

“The Redwood trees are some of the biggest trees in the world, and yet their roots are only five feet long or six feet long, but they intertwine with the ones around them and make them stronger,” Foligno said.

“The moral of the story is you’ve got to use your teammates and be a team player and rely on one another to be the tallest tree in the forest, and that’s obviously winning the Stanley Cup.”

While it’s obviously not possible to carry around an actual Redwood tree throughout NHL dressing rooms, the Wild settled on a Redwood tree style hat as their player-of-the-game item awarded to a deserving teammate after each victory this season.

They took their time deciding on the best hat, which Bogosian ended up getting for the team.