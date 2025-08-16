TCS Live Minnesota: Elite Hockey Coaching Conference Debuts in the State of Hockey

The Coaches Site is bringing its acclaimed TCS Live Coaching Conference to Minnesota for the very first time, and hockey coaches of all levels are invited to learn from some of the game’s most accomplished minds.

On September 27 & 28, TCS Live Minnesota will showcase an all-star line-up of presenters sharing insights that span from youth development to the professional ranks - and even into the NFL, NBA, and MLB. Headlining this year’s event is renowned sports psychologist Dr. Justin Anderson, a trusted performance coach for the Minnesota Timberwolves, Twins, and Vikings, as well as the U.S. Women’s National Hockey Team on their path to the 2026 Olympics.

Four new presenters have been added:

Richard Bachman – Former NHL goalie, Goaltending Coach, Iowa Wild

– Former NHL goalie, Goaltending Coach, Iowa Wild Danny Heath – Founder, Project Hockey

– Founder, Project Hockey Troy Ward – Associate Head Coach, Minnesota State

– Associate Head Coach, Minnesota State Dr. Justin Anderson – Founder & CEO, Premier Sport Psychology

They join an already stacked roster: Andy Ness (Minnesota Wild), Rico Blasi (St. Thomas), Luke Strand (Minnesota State), Ben Simon (Iowa Wild), Katy Johnson (Power Skating Coach), and Jon Ammerman (Moorhead HS, 2025 Class 2A Champion).

From skill development and skating mechanics to leadership, culture, and mental performance, TCS Live Minnesota offers tools every coach - from youth to pro - can use right away.

TCS Live Minnesota—where the State of Hockey comes to learn, connect, and level up.

More information: https://join.thecoachessite.com/tcs-live-conference-minnesota

The Coaches Site Contact: Derek Jory - [email protected]