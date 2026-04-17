Tarasenko Takes His Shot

Vladimir Tarasenko was left alone with just under two minutes to play in overtime in a big game against the Dallas Stars on March 21. He waited patiently in the slot for a teammate to dish him the puck, then went about shooting his shot for the overtime winner, adding an emphatic fist pump and quick spin-around move on the ice in celebration of the Wild’s 2-1 win over the division rival.
The goal was his 20th of the season and part of a stretch when he scored five goals in five games mid-March to help the Wild get closer to officially securing a spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
“It’s nice when the puck goes in,” Tarasenko said in the midst of his scoring stretch in March. “I feel like there’s different parts of the season, sometimes (the) puck goes in, sometimes not. But I think the closer playoffs get, the more excited everybody gets.
“Happy to have that production and continue to improve.”
The 34-year-old veteran winger finished his regular season with the Wild with 23 goals and 24 assists in 75 games. He has nine 20-goal seasons in his career, and this is his first with one team since he scored 34 goals with St. Louis in 2021-22, when he also had career-highs in assists (48) and points (82).