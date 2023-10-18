Game Recap: Wild 5, Canadiens 2

Fleury did not want to speak about the possibility of Tuesday being his final game in Montreal.

“I’m not sure if it’s over or not, so I don’t want to talk too much about that side right now,” Fleury said. “For today, the present moment, it was a wonderful evening.”

Tanner Pearson scored for a second straight game, and Sam Montembeault made 30 saves for Montreal (1-1-1), which announced after the game that forward Kirby Dach will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL and MCL sustained in a 3-2 win against the Blackhawks on Saturday.

“We just kind of came out pretty flat and didn’t have a great start,” Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki said. “We took way too many penalties again and kind of dug ourselves too big of a hole. When you take that many penalties, it just kind of ruins the flow of the game and we just kind of shot ourselves in the foot the last couple of games with penalties.”

Brandon Duhaime gave Minnesota a 1-0 lead at 9:20 with the first of two short-handed goals when he drove the left side on a 2-on-1 with Eriksson Ek and shot past Montembeault’s glove after Josh Anderson turned the puck over in the offensive zone.

Connor Dewar made it 2-0 at 9:45 with the second short-handed goal in 25 seconds. Dewar chipped in a rebound after Duhaime’s wrist shot was stopped by Montembeault.

Eriksson Ek made it 3-0 on a 5-on-3 at 2:17 of the second period, putting his own rebound past Montembeault after Zuccarello set him up from behind the net.

Pearson cut it to 3-1 at 9:47 with a shot under Fleury’s glove on a 2-on-1 rush.

Kaprizov pushed it to 4-1 with a one-timer from the right circle on the power play at 17:22.

Eriksson Ek scored his second with the man-advantage at 5:20 of the third, slamming the puck past the right pad of Montembeault in tight for a 5-1 lead.

“Our PK’s been good,” Evason said. “They have obviously pressured and had a lot of good opportunities. So, it’s nice to get our power play going too.”