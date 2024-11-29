Rink Rock is Back at Xcel Energy Center November 30

RinkRock_113024_1920x1080
By Minnesota Wild
@mnwild Wild.com

Join the Minnesota Wild for a Saturday night matchup against the Nashville Predators and the next installation of the 2024-2025 Rink Rock series! For each Saturday game at Xcel Energy Center, we will be hosting local artists for performances one hour before puck drop and during the first intermission on the stage in Section 123!

November 30 – Shane Martin

Shane Martin is quickly becoming one of the top draws in the Midwest with a unique blend of modern country rock routinely performing over 200 shows per year as a solo artist and with his full band. From sharing the stage with numerous national acts to captivating audiences at festivals or in a packed venue, Martin's concerts are a high energy good time that gets crowds on their feet dancing, singing along and always leaves them wanting more.

Get tickets for tomorrow's game now, or read about the rest of the Rink Rock Music Series here.

