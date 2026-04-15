Round 1 Playoff Preview: Stars vs. Wild

Wild coach John Hynes agreed that it felt like playoff hockey in that game March 21, one that was competitive, highly contested in all facets with both teams playing hard.

“There wasn’t a lot of free ice, and what I mean by that is when they didn’t have the puck, they checked hard, and we had to earn it,” Hynes said. I think it was the same for them.”

The Wild boast a deep team headed into the playoffs, starting with a pair of 40-goal and 80-plus-point scorers in Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy, something the franchise hasn’t had in the same season before. Kaprizov finished the regular season as the team’s leading scorer in goals (45) and points (89) in 78 games.

Kaprizov has 15 career goals in 25 career NHL playoff games, needing two more to pass Zach Parise (16) as the franchise leader in playoff goals. Kaprizov already became the franchise’s regular-season leading scorer this season, passing Marian Gaborik.

Boldy has come into his own this season, winning an Olympic gold medal in between, as he’s blown past his career-high in goals (42) and points (85) in 76 games this season. His previous career-high in goals was 31 in 2022-23, and he recorded 73 points last season with a career-high 46 assists in 2024-25. He’s also scored a career-best 11 power-play goals this season.

The Stars have their own superstars in winger Jason Robertson and center Wyatt Johnston.

Robertson, the Stars scoring leader with more than 45 goals and 51 assists in 81 games this season, has 14 goals and 22 points in 19 career games against Minnesota. He scored the go-ahead goal in the third period to help complete the Stars comeback over the Wild on April 9.

Johnston is also having a career year, setting his best marks in goals (45), assists (41) and points (86) through 81 games this season. In his last 15 games against Minnesota, he’s scored seven goals, including three game-winners.

Stars winger Mikko Rantanen averages about a point per game against the Wild in his more than 40 career games against them. He’s third on the Stars in scoring with 22 goals and 77 points in 63 games this season.

In between the pipes, the Wild have relied on the tandem of Filip Gustavsson, who recently won his 100th career game with the Wild and has started 11 playoff games, and Jesper Wallstedt, who’s had a successful bounce-back season and is the NHL's Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy nominee, an award presented to the player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey.

In 50 games this season, Gustavsson went 28-15-6 with a 2.69 goals-against average and a .904 save percentage. He made his Stanley Cup Playoffs debut in 2023, with his 51 saves in the double-overtime, Game 1 victory marking a new playoff record for the most saves by a Wild goalie in playoff history. Behind Devan Dubnyk, Gustavsson ranks as one of the next most experienced goaltenders in Wild playoff history in terms of saves, shots faced and minutes played.

Wallstedt went 18-9-6 in 35 games for his rookie season, finishing with a 2.61 goals-against average and .915 save percentage.

They’ve been a solid tandem in net throughout the season. Should Wallstedt see action in net in this upcoming series, it’d mark his playoff debut.

At the other end, Lakeville native Jake Oettinger always brings his A game against the Wild. He’s 9-1-3 in 16 career games against Minnesota. With 53 games this season, he’s 34-12-6 with a 2.59 goals-against average and .900 save percentage.

The Wild team is confident that this time around will net a different result in the playoffs against the Stars. Facing a team relatively recently in the playoffs means players can take some lessons from those previous losses. In 2023, the Wild’s penalty kill struggled (66%) and was a big factor in Minnesota’s early exit.