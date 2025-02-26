Prospect Spotlight: Ryder Ritchie

“Ryder has really good instincts offensively with the puck,” said Brad Bombardir, Director of Player Development for the Minnesota Wild. “He has a quick brain for recognizing passing and shooting lanes. As he continues to improve his pace and power, that should allow him to create some separation coming up the ice, along with creating space for himself below the dots in the offensive zone.”

Prior to being held off the score sheet on February 23 against the Edmonton Oil Kings, Ritchie notched a point (6-10=16) in a season-high 10 consecutive games from January 31 to February 22, including a season-high four-point (1-3=4) outing on February 17 against the Lethbridge Hurricanes. This marked the third time this season Ritchie has collected a point in at least seven consecutive games, previously doing so November 15-30 and January 4-24. Ritchie has helped lead the Tigers to a 39-17-3 record this season, tops in the Central Division and clinching a spot in the WHL Playoffs. Medicine Hat’s 82 points ranks second in the WHL, trailing the Everett Silvertips, who own 87 points and a 40-11-4 record.