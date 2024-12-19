Prospect Report: December 19, 2024

The Wild went 2-2-0 in its most recent four-game stretch, with three games coming against the Rockford IceHogs and one against the Milwaukee Admirals.

In the first meeting against Rockford on Wednesday, December 11, Iowa shutout the IceHogs, 5-0. Brendan Gaunce notched a hat trick while Sammy Walker and Graeme Clarke scored the other two goals for Iowa. Jesper Wallstedt stopped all 23 shots faced to earn his first shutout of the season and the fourth of his AHL career.

The Wild then traveled to Milwaukee for its lone game against the Admirals on Friday, December 13 – a game in which it fell, 4-2. Travis Boyd and Ryan O’Rourke were the goal scorers for the Wild and Dylan Ferguson stopped 39-of-43 shots faced in the loss. Iowa opened its two-game set against Rockford the following night, falling 5-1. Hunter Haight scored the lone goal and Ferguson stopped 27-of-31 shots faced on the second night of a back-to-back. The Wild closed out the week with a strong 5-1 win over Rockford on Tuesday, December 17. Liam Öhgren scored twice, Haight scored in consecutive games, Caedan Bankier and Matthew Sop also found the back of the net. Samuel Hlavaj stopped 28-of-29 shots to earn his second consecutive win.

Through 24 games, Travis Boyd leads all Iowa skaters with 18 points (3-15=18). Ohgren (10-4=14) and Gaunce (8-6=14) have 14 points each and Haight owns 13 points (8-5=13). Wallstedt is 5-6-1 with a 3.77 GAA, a .874 SV% and one shutout in 12 games, Ferguson owns a 3-3-0 record with a 3.19 GAA and a .899 SV% in his six starts and Hlavaj is 2-3-0 with a 2.84 GAA and a .886 SV% in six games.

The Wild travels to Chicago for two games against the Wolves beginning on Friday, December 20 and Saturday, December 21 – both games begin at 7:00 p.m.