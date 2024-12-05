Prospect Report: December 5, 2024

By Minnesota Wild PR
@mnwildPR Press Release

The Wild fell in both games to the Charlotte Checkers last weekend, moving to 6-11-1 on the season.

The two teams met for the first time this year on Friday, November 29, with the Wild falling, 5-3. Caedan Bankier, Gavin Hain and Ryan Sandelin all scored for Iowa, and Reese Johnson had two assists for a multi-point game. Dylan Ferguson stopped 31-of-35 shots faced, suffering his first loss of the season. Charlotte would go on to shutout the Wild the following night, 3-0. Samuel Hlavaj stopped 30-of-32 shots faced in his first game back with Iowa since October 25. Through 18 games, Ben Jones leads all Wild skaters with 12 points (4-8=12). Travis Boyd has 11 points (2-9=11) and Devin Shore (2-8=10) and Mikey Milne (4-6=10) have 10 points each.

Jesper Wallstedt is 3-6-1 with a 4.34 GAA and a .860 SV% in 10 games, Ferguson owns a 3-1-0 record with a 2.75 GAA and a .904 SV% in his four starts and Hlavaj is 0-3-0 with a 3.96 GAA and a .840 SV%.

Iowa will play host to the Milwaukee Admirals for two games beginning on Saturday, December 7 at 6:00 p.m. and Sunday, December 8 at 3:00 p.m.

