Prospect Report: November 13, 2024

Iowa went 1-1-0 in its most recent two-game stretch and has earned a point in five of its last six games (4-1-1).

Iowa opened the week with a 5-2 loss to the Grand Rapids Griffins on Thursday, Nov. 7. Bradley Marek and Hunter Haight were the goal scorers for Iowa, and Jesper Wallstedt stopped 16-of-21 shots faced.

Iowa was able to bounce back with a 6-3 win over the Rockford IceHogs on Saturday, Nov. 9. Liam Öhgren paced the Wild with a hat trick, Luke Toporowski scored twice and Marek recorded his second goal in as many games. Dylan Ferguson stopped 30-of-33 shots faced and has won consecutive starts with Iowa.

Through 12 games, Travis Boyd leads all Iowa skaters with 11 points (2-9=11). Haight (5-3=8) and Michael Milne (4-4=8) have eight points each and Brendan Gaunce has seven points (3-4=7). Wallstedt is 2-4-1 with a 3.89 GAA and a .869 SV%, Ferguson owns a 2-0-0 record with a 2.50 GAA and a .912 SV%.

Iowa is back in action when it plays host to the Texas Stars on Friday, Nov. 15 at 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 16 at 6:00 p.m.