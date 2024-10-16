Prospect Report: October 16, 2024

Iowa opened its 2024-25 season with a two-game set at home against the Manitoba Moose on Saturday, Oct. 12 and Sunday, Oct. 13.

Iowa fell to Manitoba, 6-4, in the season-opening game. Brendan Gaunce opened the scoring for Iowa in the first period, he was followed up by Reese Johnson, Travis Boyd and Michael Milne, who all scored in the second period. Manitoba would score twice in the third period, including an empty net goal, to seal the win. Samuel Hlavaj stopped 16-of-21 shots faced in his Iowa debut.

Iowa wound up falling to Manitoba in the second game, 3-2. Bradley Marek lit the lamp twice for Iowa, once in the first period then again in the third. Daemon Hunt, Sammy Walker, Adam Raska and Ryan Sandelin all registered assists. William Rosseau stopped 19-of-22 shots faced in his first game with Iowa.

After two games, Gaunce leads all Iowa skaters with three points (1-2=3). Marek (2-0=2) and Boyd (1-1=2) have two points each. Iowa will look to claim its first victory of the season when it travels to San Jose for two games against the Barracuda on Saturday, Oct. 19 at 9:00 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 20 at 5:00 p.m.