Prospect Report: March 13, 2024

Iowa split its two-game set against the Manitoba Moose last week, beginning with Iowa falling, 4-1, on March 9. Caedan Bankier was the lone goal scorer on assists from Luke Toporowski and Kevin Conley. Jesper Wallstedt stopped 27-of-29 shots faced.

Iowa bounced back the next night with a 6-3 win over the Moose. Toporowski scored his first goal as a member of the Iowa Wild, Will Butcher, Bankier, Simon Johansson, Steven Fogarty and Conley also scored in the win. Wallstedt stopped 32-of-35 shots in the second night of a back-to-back.

Through 56 games, Sammy Walker leads all Iowa skaters with 33 points (10-23=33). Adam Beckman has 29 points (16-13=29) and Fogarty has 27 points (14-13=27).

Wallstedt is 17-16-1 with a 2.79 GAA, a .907 SV% and two shutouts in 35 games. Zane McIntyre is 3-12-3 with a 3.50 GAA and a .880 SV% in 20 games.

Iowa will travel to Grand Rapids to open a two-game set against the Griffins on Friday, March 15 at 6:00 p.m. and Saturday, March 16 at 7:00 p.m. The Wild will close out the weekend on Sunday, March 17 against the Chicago Wolves at 3:00 p.m.