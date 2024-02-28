Prospect Report: Feb. 28, 2024

Iowa played its first of three games last week on Wednesday, Feb. 21, when it hosted the Rockford IceHogs. Iowa fell, 3-1, with Adam Raska scoring on assists from Kevin Conley and Carson Lambos, and Jesper Wallstedt stopping 22-of-24 shots faced.

The two teams met again on Saturday, Feb. 24 in Rockford where Iowa fell, 6-3. Simon Johansson, Conley and Adam Beckman were the goal scorers for Iowa, and Zane McIntyre stopped 28-of-34 shots faced.

Iowa closed out the week with a 4-3 overtime loss to the Chicago Wolves on Sunday, Feb 25. Beckman scored in consecutive games, Gavin Hain and Joel Teasdale were the other goal scorers for Iowa. Wallstedt stopped 34-of-38 shots faced in regulation and overtime.

Through 51 games, Nic Petan leads all Iowa skaters with 40 points (12-28=40). Sammy Walker owns 32 points (10-22=32) and Beckman has 27 points (15-12=27).

Wallstedt is 15-14-1 with a 2.83 GAA, a .906 SV% and two shutouts. McIntyre is 3-12-3 with a 3.50 GAA and a .880 SV%.

Iowa will play at the Grand Rapids Griffins tonight at 6:00 p.m., and Friday, March 1 at 6:00 p.m., before traveling to Milwaukee for a game against the Admirals on Sunday, March 3 at 3:00 p.m.