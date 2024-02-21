Prospect Report: Feb. 21, 2024

Iowa saw its three-game winning-streak come to an end when it traveled down to Texas on Friday, Feb. 16, with a 6-4 loss to the Stars. Adam Beckman scored twice, while Steven Fogarty and Sammy Walker scored the other two goals for Iowa—Beckman added an assist for a three-point night. Jesper Wallstedt stopped 24-of-29 shots faced.

The two teams met again the next night where Iowa fell, 3-2. Beckman scored his third goal in two games, with Nic Petan netting the second goal for Iowa on assists from Beckman and Will Butcher. Wallstedt stopped 26-of-29 shots faced on the second night of a back-to-back.

Iowa got back to its winning ways with a 3-1 win over the Rockford IceHogs on Monday, Feb. 19. Caedan Bankier, Butcher and Joel Teasdale were the goal scorers for Iowa, and Wallstedt stopped 29-of-30 shots in the win.

Through 48 games, Petan leads all Iowa skaters with 40 points (12-28=40). Walker owns 31 points (10-21=31) and Beckman has 25 points (13-12=25).

Wallstedt is 15-13-0 with a 2.82 GAA, a .906 SV% and two shutouts. McIntyre is 3-11-3 with a 3.36 GAA and a .884 SV%.

Iowa will play host to the IceHogs tonight at 7:00 p.m., before traveling to Illinois for one game against Rockford on Saturday, Feb. 24 at 7:00 p.m., and one game against the Chicago Wolves on Sunday, Feb. 25 at 3:00 p.m.