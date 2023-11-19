STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN -- The Minnesota Wild (5-8-3) takes on the Toronto Maple Leafs (9-5-2). The Wild are playing its final game in Sweden for the 2023 Global Series. The following is a projection and is subject to change:
Projected Lineup vs Maple Leafs
FORWARDS
97 Kirill Kaprizov - 23 Marco Rossi - 36 Mats Zuccarello
17 Marcus Foligno - 14 Joel Eriksson Ek - 38 Ryan Hartman
90 Marcus Johansson - 89 Frederick Gaudreau - 12 Matt Boldy
21 Brandon Duhaime - 26 Connor Dewar - 20 Pat Maroon
DEFENSE
25 Jonas Brodin - 7 Brock Faber
5 Jake Middleton - 46 Jared Spurgeon
4 Jon Merrill - 24 Zach Bogosian
GOALTENDERS
29 Marc-Andre Fleury
32 Filip Gustavsson
Injury Report
D Alex Goligoski has been placed on Long-Term Injured Reserve. To view Minnesota's full Injury Report, visit wild.com/injury.
Info for tonight's game against Toronto Maple Leafs:
- When: Sunday, November 19 at 7:00 a.m. CT
- Where: Avicii Arena (Stockholm, Sweden)
- Watch: Bally Sports North
- Listen: KFAN 100.3 FM