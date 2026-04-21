Playoff Food & Drinks at Grand Casino Arena

The 2026 Stanley Cup® Playoffs are here and so is a new lineup of food and drinks! With flavorful drinks, savory eats, and sweet treats, these new items are ready to help fans fuel their game day experience.

Fans can warm-up with flavorful drinks that pack a punch! Fizzy Fix is bringing dirty sodas to Grand Casino Arena with 6 new drinks available near Section 110. Looking for something a little bit cooler? Try 3 custom cocktails poured over the shaved ice to create an alcoholic slushy at Zamb Icy near Section 121. 2026 Stanley Cup® Playoff Souvenir Cups are available at all full bar locations ready to help you commemorate your experience at the game.