Playoff Food & Drinks at Grand Casino Arena

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By Minnesota Wild
Wild.com

The 2026 Stanley Cup® Playoffs are here and so is a new lineup of food and drinks! With flavorful drinks, savory eats, and sweet treats, these new items are ready to help fans fuel their game day experience.

Fans can warm-up with flavorful drinks that pack a punch! Fizzy Fix is bringing dirty sodas to Grand Casino Arena with 6 new drinks available near Section 110. Looking for something a little bit cooler? Try 3 custom cocktails poured over the shaved ice to create an alcoholic slushy at Zamb Icy near Section 121. 2026 Stanley Cup® Playoff Souvenir Cups are available at all full bar locations ready to help you commemorate your experience at the game.

If you're looking for something savory, head to Section 110 for our French Onion Brat topped with caramelized onions, raclette cheese melted live and chives. City Burger, near Section 112 or C36, has all-new Truffle Fries tossed with garlic, truffle and topped with fresh parmesan. Or maybe one of the biggest acquisitions of the season has you feeling hungry? Quinnesota Meatballs is bringing flavor at Section 112 with meatballs, sauce, and subs made with Local Farmer!

Finally, it wouldn't be game day without a sweet treat. Visit Section 104 for fresh-cut strawberries drizzled live with molten milk chocolate from our chocolate fountain at Top Shelf Strawberries! J&Rs Cookie Dough is also bringing a new flavor in to the game with Dubai Chocolate Cookie Dough, a pistachio puree with dark chocolate dough and crispy phyllo. Looking for something on-the-go? Head to Crunchy Commuter at Section 122 and enjoy the new Dirt Cake Cruiser!

In addition to new playoff food and drinks, fans can enjoy music, food, and beverages prior to the game with pre-game parties at the Taphouse near Gate 4 of Grand Casino Arena! For more information, please visit Playoff Central

The food and drink at Grand Casino Arena is every bit as exciting as the action on the ice. Bring your appetite, because game day here is about more than hockey, it’s about the full fan experience. Still hungry for more information? Follow Wild Bites MN for the best food and beverage finds at Grand Casino Arena!

2026 Playoff Food and Beverage
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