Game Recap: Wild 6, Islanders 3

The 23-year-old forward, who went nine games without a goal, will play for the U.S. at the 4 Nations Face-Off next week.

“For us, we knew that [the first half of the game] wasn’t good enough and that wasn’t [going to] win us the game,” Boldy said. “So, to be able to kind of turn the page and go back to how we play and play hard and simple was kind of the key.”

Marco Rossi, Frederick Gaudreau and Yakov Trenin also scored for the Wild (33-19-4), who have won two straight. Filip Gustavsson made 31 saves and will represent Sweden at the 4 Nations Face-Off.

“I just thought we just played the way we really needed to play,” Minnesota coach John Hynes said. “I thought we got more emotionally engaged in the game and played a little bit more north and direct and got some momentum and got more attached to the game. I thought the first was kind of a 50-50 period and then obviously we weren’t great to start the second. But got to it and got rewarded for it.”