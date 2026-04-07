Morning Skate Wrap Up: Wild vs. Kraken

Minnesota will look to extend its win-streak to four games tonight against Seattle at 7:00 p.m. on FanDuel Sports Network and KFAN FM 100.3. The Wild returns home tonight after a back-to-back road trip that saw wins over Ottawa and Detroit. The push for the second seed in the Western Conference and home ice advantage in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs continues tonight as the Wild sits two points behind the Dallas Stars, who play the Calgary Flames at 7:00 p.m. Minnesota and Dallas will meet for the final team this season in a pivotal matchup on Thursday night in Dallas.

While Minnesota comes into tonight’s game riding the aforementioned three-game win-streak, Seattle is trending in the opposite direction as it has lost five consecutive games (four straight in regulation) and has been outscored 22-8 while going 0-12 on the power-play and allowing eight power-play goals on 16 opportunities. Joey Daccord, who entered in relief for Philipp Grubauer last night in Winnipeg, is the expected starter for Seattle tonight. He comes into tonight’s contest with a 1-6-1 record, a 4.22 GAA and a .854 SV% in his last eight starts.

Jesper Wallstedt will be in net tonight for Minnesota. He has won his last two starts with a 1.50 GAA and a .944 SV%. In his first game against Seattle this season back on January 8, Wallstedt earned a 3-2 win, stopping 26-of-28 shots faced. In 10 starts against Pacific Division opponents this season, Wallstedt owns a 6-1-3 record with a 2.44 GAA, a .920 SV% and three shutouts. If he wins tonight, Wallstedt will set the franchise record for most wins in a season by a rookie goaltender with 17.

Players to Watch:

Ryan Hartman: Hard not to pick him here. He enters tonight’s game with a point (6-4=10) in six consecutive games, including multi-point outings in four consecutive games. In 12 career contests against the Kraken, Hartman owns 13 points (6-7=13) and has collected a point in all but one game against Seattle (12/8/25).