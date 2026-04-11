Morning Skate Wrap Up: Wild at Predators

The Wild and Predators meet for the final time this season at 4:00 p.m. on FanDuel Sports Network, KSTC-TV, Channel 45 and KFAN FM 100.3. Minnesota is 2-0-1 against Nashville this season, including a 6-5 overtime win in the last meeting on February 4 that saw Matt Boldy record a hat trick in the first period and Jared Spurgeon net the game-winning goal. All three meetings between these two teams have been decided in overtime, Per Stats Perform, today could mark the first time either of these teams play four consecutive overtime games against the same opponent in their history.

The Last Five:

Minnesota comes into today’s game with a 4-1-0 record over its last five games. Minnesota had won four consecutive games prior to Thursday night’s contest in Dallas that saw it fall, 5-4. Minnesota has scored four power-play goals on 11 opportunities (36.4%) over its last five, while only allowing one power-play goal on nine chances (88.9 PK%). The Wild has gone four consecutive games without allowing a power-play goal.

Nashville, who comes into today’s game one point behind the Kings for the eighth seed in the Western Conference, is 3-1-1 in their last five games, suffering a 4-1 loss to Utah on Thursday night. Nashville’s special teams have also been impressive over their last five games as they are 5-15 on the power-play (33.3%) and 15-16 on the penalty kill (93.8 PK%).

Goaltending Matchup: