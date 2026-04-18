Morning Skate Wrap Up: Wild at Stars

It’s Game 1 of the First Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs tonight as the Minnesota Wild faces its Central Division rival, the Dallas Stars at 4:30 on ESPN, FanDuel Sports Network and KFAN FM 100.3. These two teams met four times in the regular season, with both teams going unbeaten in their respective arenas. This also marks the third time Minnesota and Dallas will meet in the playoffs—Dallas has won the previous two meetings in six games (2016 and 2023).
This year marks the 15th time the Wild has advanced to the Stanley Cup Playoffs and the 12th time in the last 14 seasons. However, Minnesota long awaits a playoff series win as it has not advanced past the First Round since 2015. With that said, many believe this is finally the team that can push Minnesota over the hump.
This is a team led by a three-headed monster in Matt Boldy, Quinn Hughes and Kirill Kaprizov. Boldy enters postseason play coming off a career-year that saw him post 85 points (42-43=85). Hughes, acquired in December, transformed the Wild’s identity making it an instant Stanley Cup contender while posting 53 points (5-48=53) in just 48 games. Kaprizov remained the steady constant Wild fans are accustomed to seeing, leading Minnesota with 89 points (45-44=89).
Another pleasant surprise for Minnesota this season was the performance of its Game 1 starter, rookie Jesper Wallstedt.