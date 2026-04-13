Minnesota Wild Recalls Forwards Nicolas Aubé-Kubel and Ben Jones From Iowa

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled forwards Nicolas Aube-Kubel and Ben Jones from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Aubé-Kubel, 29 (5/10/96), has collected one assist in four games with Minnesota this season. The 6-foot, 214-pound native of Slave Lake, Alberta, also owns 37 points (15-22=37), 53 penalty minutes (PIM), 100 shots on goal and two game-winning goals (GWG) in 60 games with Iowa, ranking second on the team in points, and third in goals and assists. For his career, Aubé-Kubel owns 81 points (32-49=81), 208 PIM, three GWG, 337 shots on goal and a plus-11 rating in 308 career NHL games over eight seasons with the Philadelphia Flyers (2018-21), Colorado Avalanche (2021-22), Toronto Maple Leafs (2022-23), Washington Capitals (2022-24), Buffalo (2024-25), New York Rangers (2024-25) and Minnesota (2025-26). He has skated in 30 Stanley Cup Playoff games, totaling three points (2-1=3), 14 PIM and 29 shots. He won the Stanley Cup with Colorado in 2022. For his AHL career, Aubé-Kubel owns 154 points (71-83=154), 299 PIM, 17 GWG and a plus-39 rating in 315 games over eight seasons with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms (2015-20), Hershey Bears (2023-24), Rochester (2024-25), Hartford (2024-25) and Iowa (2025-26). He has also appeared in 14 career Calder Cup Playoff games, recording eight PIM. He was originally selected by Philadelphia in the second round (48th overall) of the 2014 NHL Draft and wears sweater No. 16 with the Wild.

Jones, 27 (2/26/99), has collected two points (1-1=2) and 53 hits in 26 games with Minnesota this season and scored his first career NHL goal on January 10 vs. the New York Islanders. He has also collected 27 points (10-17=27), including 10 power-play points (4-6=10), in 35 games with Iowa. The 6-foot, 190-pound native of Waterloo, Ontario, has recorded two points (1-1=2), 50 shots on goal and 108 hits in 54 career NHL games in parts of three seasons with the Vegas Golden Knights (2021-22) and the Wild (2024-26). Jones has also tallied 227 points (97-130=227), 308 penalty minutes PIM and a plus-38 rating in 367 career games seven with Chicago (2019-20), Henderson (2020-22), Calgary (2022-24) and Iowa (2024-26). He has also logged four points (2-2=4) and 22 PIM in 22 career Calder Cup Playoff games. Jones was originally selected by Vegas in the seventh round (No. 189 overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft and wears sweater No. 39 with Minnesota.

The Wild plays at the St. Louis Blues on tonight at 7 p.m. CT on FanDuel Sports Network and KFAN FM 100.3.

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