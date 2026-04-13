Projected Lineup: Wild at Blues

ProjectedLineup_1920x1080_041326
By Zoe Fiedler
Wild.com

ST. LOUIS, Mo. -- The Minnesota Wild faces off in the final road game of the regular season tonight, taking on the Blues with several key players scratched in preparation of Round 1 of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The following lineup is a projection and is subject to change:

FORWARDS

13 Yakov Trenin - 22 Danila Yurov - 91 Vladimir Tarasenko

90 Marcus Johansson - 37 Hunter Haight - 10 Bobby Brink

78 Nico Sturm - 47 Michael McCarron - 71 Nick Foligno

21 Robby Fabbri - 39 Ben Jones - 16 Nicolas Aubé-Kubel

DEFENSE

25 Jonas Brodin - 46 Jared Spurgeon

5 Jake Middleton - 7 Brock Faber

48 Daemon Hunt - 26 Matt Kiersted

GOALTENDERS

32 Filip Gustavsson

30 Jesper Wallstedt

Info for Tonight's Game:

News Feed

Minnesota Wild Recalls Forwards Nicolas Aubé-Kubel and Ben Jones From Iowa

Game Preview: Wild at Blues

Minnesota Wild Recalls Forward Hunter Haight and Defenseman Matt Kiersted From Iowa

Game Recap: Predators 2, Wild 1

Morning Skate Wrap Up: Wild at Predators

Projected Lineup: Wild at Predators

Game Preview: Wild at Predators

Minnesota Wild Forward Marcus Foligno Named Recipient of Tom Kurvers Humanitarian Award and Nominated for King Clancy Memorial Trophy

Charlie Stramel signing with Wild ‘a dream come true’

Game Recap: Stars 5, Wild 4

Morning Skate Wrap Up: Wild at Stars

Projected Lineup: Wild at Stars

Minnesota Wild Signs Defenseman Viking Gustafsson Nyberg to Entry-Level Contract

Game Preview: Wild at Stars

Minnesota Wild and CUB Announce Pet Supply Drive

Minnesota Wild Goaltender Jesper Wallstedt Nominated for Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy

Game Recap: Wild 5, Kraken 2

Morning Skate Wrap Up: Wild vs. Kraken