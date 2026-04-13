ST. LOUIS, Mo. -- The Minnesota Wild faces off in the final road game of the regular season tonight, taking on the Blues with several key players scratched in preparation of Round 1 of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The following lineup is a projection and is subject to change:
Projected Lineup: Wild at Blues
FORWARDS
13 Yakov Trenin - 22 Danila Yurov - 91 Vladimir Tarasenko
90 Marcus Johansson - 37 Hunter Haight - 10 Bobby Brink
78 Nico Sturm - 47 Michael McCarron - 71 Nick Foligno
21 Robby Fabbri - 39 Ben Jones - 16 Nicolas Aubé-Kubel
DEFENSE
25 Jonas Brodin - 46 Jared Spurgeon
5 Jake Middleton - 7 Brock Faber
48 Daemon Hunt - 26 Matt Kiersted
GOALTENDERS
32 Filip Gustavsson
30 Jesper Wallstedt
Info for Tonight's Game:
- When: Monday, April 13th at 7:00 p.m. CT
- Where: Enterprise Center (St. Louis, Missouri)
- Stream: FanDuel Sports North
- Listen: KFAN
- Gamecenter: Wild at Blues