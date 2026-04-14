SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Wild hosts its final game of the 2025-26 regular season tonight, welcoming the Ducks to Grand Casino Arena. Last night, Minnesota fell to the Blues 6-3, and now hopes to end the season on a high note. The following lineup is a projection and is subject to change:
Projected Lineup: Wild vs. Ducks
FORWARDS
13 Yakov Trenin - 22 Danila Yurov - 91 Vladimir Tarasenko
90 Marcus Johansson - 37 Hunter Haight - 10 Bobby Brink
78 Nico Sturm - 47 Michael McCarron - 71 Nick Foligno
21 Robby Fabbri - 39 Ben Jones - 16 Nicolas Aubé-Kubel
DEFENSE
6 Viking Gustafsson Nyberg - 46 Jared Spurgeon
5 Jake Middleton - 7 Brock Faber
48 Daemon Hunt - 26 Matt Kiersted
GOALTENDERS
30 Jesper Wallstedt
32 Filip Gustavsson
Info for Tonight's Game:
- When: Tuesday, April 14th at 7:00 p.m. CT
- Where: Grand Casino Arena (Saint Paul, Minnesota)
- Tickets: Buy Now
- Stream: FanDuel Sports North
- Watch Over-the-Air: KSTP | Download the KSTP App
- Listen: KFAN
- Gamecenter: Wild vs. Ducks