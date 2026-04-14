Projected Lineup: Wild vs. Ducks

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By Zoe Fiedler
Wild.com

SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Wild hosts its final game of the 2025-26 regular season tonight, welcoming the Ducks to Grand Casino Arena. Last night, Minnesota fell to the Blues 6-3, and now hopes to end the season on a high note. The following lineup is a projection and is subject to change:

FORWARDS

13 Yakov Trenin - 22 Danila Yurov - 91 Vladimir Tarasenko

90 Marcus Johansson - 37 Hunter Haight - 10 Bobby Brink

78 Nico Sturm - 47 Michael McCarron - 71 Nick Foligno

21 Robby Fabbri - 39 Ben Jones - 16 Nicolas Aubé-Kubel

DEFENSE

6 Viking Gustafsson Nyberg - 46 Jared Spurgeon

5 Jake Middleton - 7 Brock Faber

48 Daemon Hunt - 26 Matt Kiersted

GOALTENDERS

30 Jesper Wallstedt

32 Filip Gustavsson

Info for Tonight's Game:

News Feed

Game Preview: Wild vs. Ducks

Game Recap: Blues 6, Wild 3

Morning Skate Wrap Up: Wild at Blues

Projected Lineup: Wild at Blues

Minnesota Wild Recalls Forwards Nicolas Aubé-Kubel and Ben Jones From Iowa

Game Preview: Wild at Blues

Minnesota Wild Recalls Forward Hunter Haight and Defenseman Matt Kiersted From Iowa

Game Recap: Predators 2, Wild 1

Morning Skate Wrap Up: Wild at Predators

Projected Lineup: Wild at Predators

Game Preview: Wild at Predators

Minnesota Wild Forward Marcus Foligno Named Recipient of Tom Kurvers Humanitarian Award and Nominated for King Clancy Memorial Trophy

Charlie Stramel signing with Wild ‘a dream come true’

Game Recap: Stars 5, Wild 4

Morning Skate Wrap Up: Wild at Stars

Projected Lineup: Wild at Stars

Minnesota Wild Signs Defenseman Viking Gustafsson Nyberg to Entry-Level Contract

Game Preview: Wild at Stars