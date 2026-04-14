Game Preview: Wild vs. Ducks

041426vsANA_2568x1444
By Minnesota Wild
Wild.com

SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Wild hosts its final game of the 2025-26 regular season tonight, welcoming the Ducks to Grand Casino Arena. Last night, Minnesota fell to the Blues 6-3, and now hopes to end the season on a high note.

Info for Tonight's Game:

Wild Record: 45-24-12

Ducks Record: 42-32-6

2025-26 Series Record: 2-0-0

All-Time Wild Record: 51-32-7 (25-13-6 at Grand Casino Arena)

Match-up Stats

Team Stats
ANA
MIN
Power Play
18.4%
25.3%
Penalty Kill
76.8%
80.0%
Faceoff
47.9%
46.6%
Goals For / Games Played
3.23
3.27
Goals Against / Games Played
3.51
2.88

Last Time Out

MIN at STL | Recap

This Season on Wild vs. Ducks

Minnesota won the series-opening game, 2-0, at Grand Casino Arena (11/15) and the second meeting, 5-2, at Honda Center (1/2).

D Quinn Hughes leads the Wild with four assists, all coming in the second contest. C Joel Eriksson Ek owns three assists. LW Matt Boldy (1-1=2), F Yakov Trenin (1-1=2) and C Danila Yurov (2-0=2) each have two points. G Jesper Wallstedt saved all 28 shots faced to earn the shutout victory in the first game. G Filip Gustavsson stopped 26-of-28 shots faced to win the second contest.

RW Beckett Sennecke and RW Troy Terry have each scored a goal for Anaheim. G Petr Mrazek stopped 28-of-29 shots faced for the Ducks in the first game. G Lukas Dostal stopped 29-of-34 shots faced in the second contest.

Wild Leaders Against Ducks

  • RW Mats Zuccarello leads Minnesota with 31 points (8-23=31) in 36 career games vs. Anaheim
  • LW Kirill Kaprizov (11-13=24 in 22 games) and Hughes (1-23=24 in 18 games) each own 24 points
  • LW Nick Foligno has 20 points (5-15=20) in 29 games

Ducks Leaders Against Wild

  • LW Mikael Granlund leads Anaheim with 15 points (3-12=15) in 21 games vs. the Wild
  • LW Chris Kreider owns 12 points (10-2=12) in 23 games
  • D Jacob Trouba has 11 points (2-9=11) in 33 games
  • RW Frank Vatrano owns 10 points (3-7=10) in 17 games

Recent Transactions

4/13/26

Recalled F Nicolas Aubé-Kubel and F Ben Jones from Iowa

4/12/26

Recalled D Matt Kiersted and F Hunter Haight from Iowa

4/9/26

Signed D Viking Gustafsson Nyberg to a two-year entry-level contract

4/6/26

Signed D Viking Gustafsson Nyberg to an amateur tryout and assigned him to Iowa

3/27/26

Assigned F Hunter Haight to Iowa

View all transactions

On the Mend

Zach Bogosian: lower-body injury (five games missed)

Full Injury Report

Connections

  • Wild Assistant Coach Jason King skated in four games with Anaheim in 2007-08
  • F Robby Fabbri collected 16 points (8-8=16) in 44 games with Anaheim during the 2024-25 season
  • Ducks Assistant Coach Tim Army spent five seasons (2018-23) as the Iowa Wild (AHL) Head Coach, with a record of 157-115-45 in 317 games
  • Iowa Wild Head Coach Greg Cronin spent two seasons (2023-25) as Head Coach for Anaheim, compiling a 62-87-15 record in 164 games
  • Granlund was selected ninth overall by Minnesota in the 2010 NHL Draft and recorded 317 points (93-224=317) in 461 games over seven seasons (2012-19) with the Wild
  • D Jackson LaCombe is from Eden Prairie and played four seasons (2019-23) at the University of Minnesota
  • D Drew Helleson is from Farmington and played two seasons (2015-17) at Shattuck St. Mary’s
  • C Ryan Poehling is from Lakeville and played at St. Cloud State University for three seasons (2016-19)

Fast Facts

  • The Wild’s sweep of Anaheim in 2024-25 marked the third series sweep against the Ducks in franchise history (also 2022-23, 2021-22)
  • Minnesota has won the last seven meetings between the teams, including three shutout victories
  • The Wild is 20-1-0 in its last 21 games against the Ducks, including a 13-game win streak from 1/20/21 to 12/21/22, the longest winning streak against an opponent in team history
  • Minnesota is 10-1-0 in its last 11 games against Anaheim at Grand Casino Arena since 3/22/21, outscoring the Ducks 37-24

For more information on today's matchup, check out the game notes below.

4.14 MIN vs. ANA Game Notes
- 0.83 MB
Download 4.14 MIN vs. ANA Game Notes

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