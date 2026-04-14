SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Wild hosts its final game of the 2025-26 regular season tonight, welcoming the Ducks to Grand Casino Arena. Last night, Minnesota fell to the Blues 6-3, and now hopes to end the season on a high note.
Game Preview: Wild vs. Ducks
Info for Tonight's Game:
- When: Tuesday, April 14th at 7:00 p.m. CT
- Where: Grand Casino Arena (Saint Paul, Minnesota)
- Tickets: Buy Now
- Stream: FanDuel Sports North
- Watch Over-the-Air: KSTP | Download the KSTP App
- Listen: KFAN
- Gamecenter: Wild vs. Ducks
Wild Record: 45-24-12
Ducks Record: 42-32-6
2025-26 Series Record: 2-0-0
All-Time Wild Record: 51-32-7 (25-13-6 at Grand Casino Arena)
Match-up Stats
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Team Stats
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ANA
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MIN
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Power Play
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18.4%
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25.3%
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Penalty Kill
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76.8%
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80.0%
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Faceoff
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47.9%
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46.6%
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Goals For / Games Played
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3.23
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3.27
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Goals Against / Games Played
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3.51
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2.88
Last Time Out
This Season on Wild vs. Ducks
Minnesota won the series-opening game, 2-0, at Grand Casino Arena (11/15) and the second meeting, 5-2, at Honda Center (1/2).
D Quinn Hughes leads the Wild with four assists, all coming in the second contest. C Joel Eriksson Ek owns three assists. LW Matt Boldy (1-1=2), F Yakov Trenin (1-1=2) and C Danila Yurov (2-0=2) each have two points. G Jesper Wallstedt saved all 28 shots faced to earn the shutout victory in the first game. G Filip Gustavsson stopped 26-of-28 shots faced to win the second contest.
RW Beckett Sennecke and RW Troy Terry have each scored a goal for Anaheim. G Petr Mrazek stopped 28-of-29 shots faced for the Ducks in the first game. G Lukas Dostal stopped 29-of-34 shots faced in the second contest.
Wild Leaders Against Ducks
- RW Mats Zuccarello leads Minnesota with 31 points (8-23=31) in 36 career games vs. Anaheim
- LW Kirill Kaprizov (11-13=24 in 22 games) and Hughes (1-23=24 in 18 games) each own 24 points
- LW Nick Foligno has 20 points (5-15=20) in 29 games
Ducks Leaders Against Wild
- LW Mikael Granlund leads Anaheim with 15 points (3-12=15) in 21 games vs. the Wild
- LW Chris Kreider owns 12 points (10-2=12) in 23 games
- D Jacob Trouba has 11 points (2-9=11) in 33 games
- RW Frank Vatrano owns 10 points (3-7=10) in 17 games
Recent Transactions
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4/13/26
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Recalled F Nicolas Aubé-Kubel and F Ben Jones from Iowa
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4/12/26
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Recalled D Matt Kiersted and F Hunter Haight from Iowa
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4/9/26
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Signed D Viking Gustafsson Nyberg to a two-year entry-level contract
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4/6/26
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Signed D Viking Gustafsson Nyberg to an amateur tryout and assigned him to Iowa
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3/27/26
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Assigned F Hunter Haight to Iowa
Connections
- Wild Assistant Coach Jason King skated in four games with Anaheim in 2007-08
- F Robby Fabbri collected 16 points (8-8=16) in 44 games with Anaheim during the 2024-25 season
- Ducks Assistant Coach Tim Army spent five seasons (2018-23) as the Iowa Wild (AHL) Head Coach, with a record of 157-115-45 in 317 games
- Iowa Wild Head Coach Greg Cronin spent two seasons (2023-25) as Head Coach for Anaheim, compiling a 62-87-15 record in 164 games
- Granlund was selected ninth overall by Minnesota in the 2010 NHL Draft and recorded 317 points (93-224=317) in 461 games over seven seasons (2012-19) with the Wild
- D Jackson LaCombe is from Eden Prairie and played four seasons (2019-23) at the University of Minnesota
- D Drew Helleson is from Farmington and played two seasons (2015-17) at Shattuck St. Mary’s
- C Ryan Poehling is from Lakeville and played at St. Cloud State University for three seasons (2016-19)
Fast Facts
- The Wild’s sweep of Anaheim in 2024-25 marked the third series sweep against the Ducks in franchise history (also 2022-23, 2021-22)
- Minnesota has won the last seven meetings between the teams, including three shutout victories
- The Wild is 20-1-0 in its last 21 games against the Ducks, including a 13-game win streak from 1/20/21 to 12/21/22, the longest winning streak against an opponent in team history
- Minnesota is 10-1-0 in its last 11 games against Anaheim at Grand Casino Arena since 3/22/21, outscoring the Ducks 37-24
For more information on today's matchup, check out the game notes below.