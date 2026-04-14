Game Preview: Wild vs. Ducks

This Season on Wild vs. Ducks

Minnesota won the series-opening game, 2-0, at Grand Casino Arena (11/15) and the second meeting, 5-2, at Honda Center (1/2).

D Quinn Hughes leads the Wild with four assists, all coming in the second contest. C Joel Eriksson Ek owns three assists. LW Matt Boldy (1-1=2), F Yakov Trenin (1-1=2) and C Danila Yurov (2-0=2) each have two points. G Jesper Wallstedt saved all 28 shots faced to earn the shutout victory in the first game. G Filip Gustavsson stopped 26-of-28 shots faced to win the second contest.

RW Beckett Sennecke and RW Troy Terry have each scored a goal for Anaheim. G Petr Mrazek stopped 28-of-29 shots faced for the Ducks in the first game. G Lukas Dostal stopped 29-of-34 shots faced in the second contest.