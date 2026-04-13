ST. LOUIS, Mo.. -- The Minnesota Wild takes on its final road game of the regular season, heading to St. Louis to challenge the Blues. The Wild arrives in St. Louis on a two-game losing streak after falling 2-1 to Nashville on Saturday, ensuring the Stars' home-ice advantage in the upcoming First Round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Game Preview: Wild at Blues
Info for Tonight's Game:
- When: Monday, April 13th at 7:00 p.m. CT
- Where: Enterprise Center (St. Louis, Missouri)
- Stream: FanDuel Sports North
- Listen: KFAN
- Gamecenter: Wild at Blues
Wild Record: 45-23-12
Blues Record: 34-33-12
2025-26 Series Record: 1-1-0
All-Time Wild Record: 45-36-21 (18- 20-12 at St. Louis)
Match-up Stats
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Team Stats
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STL
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MIN
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Power Play
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17.8%
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25.4%
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Penalty Kill
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76.4%
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79.6%
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Faceoff
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49.3%
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46.7%
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Goals For / Games Played
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2.68
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3.28
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Goals Against / Games Played
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3.08
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2.84
Last Time Out
This Season on Wild vs. Blues
The Wild opened the series with a season-opening 5-0 win over the Blues at Enterprise Center (10/9) before the Blues claimed a 3-1 victory at Grand Casino Arena (3/1).
LW Matt Boldy (1-3=4) and LW Kirill Kaprizov (1-3=4) lead Minnesota with four points each. G Filip Gustavsson is 1-1-0 with a 1.01 GAA, .959 SV% and one shutout in starting both games.
C Robert Thomas (1-1=2) and LW Pavel Buchnevich (1-1=2) lead St. Louis with two points each. G Jordan Binnington stopped 16-of-21 shots faced for the Blues in the first game. G Joel Hofer saved 22-of-23 shots faced to earn the win in the second match-up.
Wild Leaders Against Predators
- C Ryan Hartman leads Minnesota with 24 points (15-9=24) in 39 career games against the Blues
- RW Mats Zuccarello owns 23 points (7-16=23) in 35 career games
- Kaprizov has 21 points (9-12=21) in 21 games
- D Jonas Brodin has 17 points (5-12=17) in 49 career games
Predators Leaders Against Wild
- RW Jordan Kyrou leads St. Louis with 26 points (15-11=26) in 25 career games against Minnesota
- Buchnevich owns 24 points (11-13=24) in 23 games
- Thomas has 22 points (4-18=22) in 31 games
- D Cam Fowler owns 18 points (8-10=18) in 51 games
Recent Transactions
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4/12/26
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Recalled D Matt Kiersted and F Hunter Haight from Iowa
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4/9/26
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Signed D Viking Gustafsson Nyberg to a two-year entry-level contract
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4/6/26
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Signed F Charlie Stramel to a three-year entry-level contract starting with 2026-27 season
Signed D Viking Gustafsson Nyberg to an amateur tryout and assigned him to Iowa
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3/27/26
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Assigned F Hunter Haight to Iowa
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3/24/26
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Assigned G Chase Wutzke to Iowa (AHL)
Connections
- Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin registered 47 points (28-19=47) in 61 contests with the Blues in 2006-07
- RW Vladimir Tarasenko was selected in the first round (16th overall) of the 2010 NHL Draft by St. Louis and collected 553 points (262-291=553) in 644 games over a span of 11 seasons (2012-23). Tarasenko also recorded 60 points (41-19=60) in 90 Stanley Cup Playoff games with St. Louis, and won a Stanley Cup in 2019
- Tarasenko ranks fifth all-time on St. Louis in points and goals and is eighth in assists
- F Robby Fabbri was selected by St. Louis in the first round (No. 21 overall) of the 2014 NHL Draft and collected 77 points (33-44=77) in 179 games across parts of five seasons (2015- 20, 2025-26)
- C Oskar Sundqvist recorded seven points (3-4=7) in 15 games with Minnesota in 2022-23
- RW Jimmy Snuggerud is a Minneapolis native, played one season (2019-20) at Chaska High School and three seasons (2022-25) at the University of Minnesota
- D Justin Holl is from Tonka Bay, played three seasons (2007-10) at Minnetonka High School and four seasons (2011-14) at the University of Minnesota
Fast Facts
- The Wild has never swept a season series against the Blues
- Minnesota topped St. Louis in the 2015 First Round, clinching the series with a Game 6 win in Saint Paul – marking the first time in franchise history Minnesota won a playoff series on home ice
- The Blues defeated the Wild in the 2017 First Round and 2022 First Round
For more information on tonight's matchup, check out the game notes below.