Game Preview: Wild at Blues

This Season on Wild vs. Blues

The Wild opened the series with a season-opening 5-0 win over the Blues at Enterprise Center (10/9) before the Blues claimed a 3-1 victory at Grand Casino Arena (3/1).

LW Matt Boldy (1-3=4) and LW Kirill Kaprizov (1-3=4) lead Minnesota with four points each. G Filip Gustavsson is 1-1-0 with a 1.01 GAA, .959 SV% and one shutout in starting both games.

C Robert Thomas (1-1=2) and LW Pavel Buchnevich (1-1=2) lead St. Louis with two points each. G Jordan Binnington stopped 16-of-21 shots faced for the Blues in the first game. G Joel Hofer saved 22-of-23 shots faced to earn the win in the second match-up.