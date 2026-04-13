Game Preview: Wild at Blues

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By Minnesota Wild
Wild.com

ST. LOUIS, Mo.. -- The Minnesota Wild takes on its final road game of the regular season, heading to St. Louis to challenge the Blues. The Wild arrives in St. Louis on a two-game losing streak after falling 2-1 to Nashville on Saturday, ensuring the Stars' home-ice advantage in the upcoming First Round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Info for Tonight's Game:

Wild Record: 45-23-12

Blues Record: 34-33-12

2025-26 Series Record: 1-1-0

All-Time Wild Record: 45-36-21 (18- 20-12 at St. Louis)

Match-up Stats

Team Stats
STL
MIN
Power Play
17.8%
25.4%
Penalty Kill
76.4%
79.6%
Faceoff
49.3%
46.7%
Goals For / Games Played
2.68
3.28
Goals Against / Games Played
3.08
2.84

Last Time Out

MIN at NSH | Recap

This Season on Wild vs. Blues

The Wild opened the series with a season-opening 5-0 win over the Blues at Enterprise Center (10/9) before the Blues claimed a 3-1 victory at Grand Casino Arena (3/1).

LW Matt Boldy (1-3=4) and LW Kirill Kaprizov (1-3=4) lead Minnesota with four points each. G Filip Gustavsson is 1-1-0 with a 1.01 GAA, .959 SV% and one shutout in starting both games.

C Robert Thomas (1-1=2) and LW Pavel Buchnevich (1-1=2) lead St. Louis with two points each. G Jordan Binnington stopped 16-of-21 shots faced for the Blues in the first game. G Joel Hofer saved 22-of-23 shots faced to earn the win in the second match-up.

Wild Leaders Against Predators

  • C Ryan Hartman leads Minnesota with 24 points (15-9=24) in 39 career games against the Blues
  • RW Mats Zuccarello owns 23 points (7-16=23) in 35 career games
  • Kaprizov has 21 points (9-12=21) in 21 games
  • D Jonas Brodin has 17 points (5-12=17) in 49 career games

Predators Leaders Against Wild

  • RW Jordan Kyrou leads St. Louis with 26 points (15-11=26) in 25 career games against Minnesota
  • Buchnevich owns 24 points (11-13=24) in 23 games
  • Thomas has 22 points (4-18=22) in 31 games
  • D Cam Fowler owns 18 points (8-10=18) in 51 games

Recent Transactions

4/12/26

Recalled D Matt Kiersted and F Hunter Haight from Iowa

4/9/26

Signed D Viking Gustafsson Nyberg to a two-year entry-level contract

4/6/26

Signed F Charlie Stramel to a three-year entry-level contract starting with 2026-27 season

Signed D Viking Gustafsson Nyberg to an amateur tryout and assigned him to Iowa

3/27/26

Assigned F Hunter Haight to Iowa

3/24/26

Assigned G Chase Wutzke to Iowa (AHL)

View all transactions

On the Mend

Zach Bogosian: lower-body injury (four games missed)

Full Injury Report

Connections

  • Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin registered 47 points (28-19=47) in 61 contests with the Blues in 2006-07
  • RW Vladimir Tarasenko was selected in the first round (16th overall) of the 2010 NHL Draft by St. Louis and collected 553 points (262-291=553) in 644 games over a span of 11 seasons (2012-23). Tarasenko also recorded 60 points (41-19=60) in 90 Stanley Cup Playoff games with St. Louis, and won a Stanley Cup in 2019
  • Tarasenko ranks fifth all-time on St. Louis in points and goals and is eighth in assists
  • F Robby Fabbri was selected by St. Louis in the first round (No. 21 overall) of the 2014 NHL Draft and collected 77 points (33-44=77) in 179 games across parts of five seasons (2015- 20, 2025-26)
  • C Oskar Sundqvist recorded seven points (3-4=7) in 15 games with Minnesota in 2022-23
  • RW Jimmy Snuggerud is a Minneapolis native, played one season (2019-20) at Chaska High School and three seasons (2022-25) at the University of Minnesota
  • D Justin Holl is from Tonka Bay, played three seasons (2007-10) at Minnetonka High School and four seasons (2011-14) at the University of Minnesota

Fast Facts

  • The Wild has never swept a season series against the Blues
  • Minnesota topped St. Louis in the 2015 First Round, clinching the series with a Game 6 win in Saint Paul – marking the first time in franchise history Minnesota won a playoff series on home ice
  • The Blues defeated the Wild in the 2017 First Round and 2022 First Round

For more information on tonight's matchup, check out the game notes below.

4.13 MIN at STL Game Notes
- 0.79 MB
Download 4.13 MIN at STL Game Notes

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