Minnesota Wild Recalls Forward Hunter Haight and Defenseman Matt Kiersted From Iowa

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled forward Hunter Haight and defenseman Matt Kiersted from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Haight, 22 (4/4/04), made his NHL debut Oct. 9 at St. Louis and has tallied one assist in seven games with Minnesota this season. He recorded his first career NHL point with an assist vs. Chicago on March 19. The 5-foot-10, 187-pound native of Strathroy, Ontario, has also collected 32 points (18-14=32), six power-play goals (PPG) and 108 shots on goal in 51 games for Iowa this season. Haight ranks second on Iowa in goals and PPG and fifth in scoring. He also represented Iowa at the 2026 AHL All-Star Classic. Haight recorded 34 points (20-14=34) in 67 games during his debut campaign with Iowa last season, ranking second on the team in shots on goal (154), goals and PPG (6) and sixth in points. He ranked T-8th among AHL rookies in goals. Haight owns 66 points (38-28=66) and 48 penalty minutes (PIM) in 118 games in two seasons with Iowa (2024-26. He was selected by Minnesota in the second round (No. 47 overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft and wears sweater No. 37 with the Wild.

Kiersted, 27 (4/14/98), has tallied one assist in four games with Minnesota this season. He has also recorded 12 points (4-8=12), 115 shots on goal and 38 PIM in 49 games with Iowa and ranks T-1st on the team in shots on goal and T-2nd with a plus-2 rating. The 6-foot, 181-pound native of Elk River, Minnesota has tallied eight points (2-6=8) in 43 career NHL games in parts of five seasons with the Florida Panthers (2020-25) and Minnesota (2025-26). He has also notched 97 points (20-77=97), 486 shots on goal, 239 PIM and a plus-59 rating in 282 career AHL games with Charlotte (2021-25) and Iowa (2025-26) while posting 12 points (1-11=12) in 30 career Calder Cup Playoff games. He was signed as a free agent by Minnesota on July 2, 2025, and wears sweater No. 26 with the Wild.

The Wild plays at the St. Louis Blues on Monday, April 13 at 7 p.m. CT on FanDuel Sports Network and KFAN FM 100.3.