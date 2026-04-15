Minnesota Wild Sign Defenseman Ben Dexheimer and Forward Rieger Lorenz to Entry-Level Contracts

Dexheimer, 23 (6/21/02), collected 28 points (7-21=28), 10 penalty minutes (PIM), 80 shots on goal and 56 blocked shots in 39 games during his senior season at the University of Wisconsin, serving as team captain. The 5-foot-10, 165-pound native of Edina, Minn., led Wisconsin with 21:21 in time on ice (TOI), ranked second in assists and blocked shots, fourth in points, sixth in shots on goal and T-7th in goals, and helped lead the Badgers to the 2026 NCAA Frozen Four. He was also named to the All-Big Ten First Team.

In four seasons at Wisconsin (2022-26), Dexheimer collected 84 points (13-71=84), 40 PIM, 269 shots on goal and 192 blocked shots over a span of 149 games. He led all team defensemen in points (1-16=17) and assists during his junior season in 2024-25 and led team defensemen in in points (5-23=28), goals and assists during his sophomore season in 2023-24.

Prior to his collegiate career, Dexheimer skated in 60 games in one season with the Madison Capitols (2021-22) of the United States Hockey League (USHL) and recorded 47 points (8-39=47). He led the Capitols in assists and ranked third in points.

Lorenz, 22 (3/30/04), collected 35 points (17-18=35), 38 penalty minutes (PIM), 103 shots on goal, a plus-25 rating, two power-play goals (PPG) and three game-winning goals (GWG) in 43 games and served as an alternate captain during his senior season at the University of Denver in 2025-26. The 6-foot-3, 210-pound native of Calgary, Alberta, ranked second on the team in points, goals and plus/minus rating to help guide the Pioneers to a 2026 NCAA Championship. He scored a goal in the Pioneers 2-1 victory over the University of Wisconsin in the NCAA Championship Game and was named to the 2026 Frozen Four All-Tournament Team.

In four seasons (2022-26) at the University of Denver, Lorenz tallied 94 points (41-53=94), 311 shots on goal, 86 PIM, five PPG and four GWG. During his tenure the Pioneers advanced to the Frozen Four in three consecutive seasons (2024-26) and won two NCAA National Championships (2024, 2026). Lorenz was named to the 2024 Frozen Four All-Tournament Team and assisted on both of the Pioneers’ goals in the 2024 NCAA Championship victory over Boston College at Grand Casino Arena.

Prior to his collegiate career, Lorenz played parts of two seasons (2020-22) with the Okotoks Oilers of the Alberta Junior Hockey League (AJHL). In 60 games during the 2021-22 season, he led the AJHL with five shorthanded goals and ranked fourth (first among rookies) with 38 goals and fifth (second among rookies) with 85 points (38-47=85).

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