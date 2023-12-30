Niederreiter scores twice, Jets top Wild to extend point streak to 7

“Our 5-on-5 game has really been good all year. Regardless who we play, that’s how we play. ... That grinding style is how we’re going to play our 5-on-5 game.”

Ryan Hartman and Matt Boldy scored for the Wild (16-14-4), who had their four-game winning streak end.

Filip Gustavsson made 19 saves through two periods before leaving with a lower-body injury. He was replaced by Marc-Andre Fleury, who made nine saves on 10 shots in his 999th NHL game.

Fleury, who is expected to start in the second game of a home-and-home against the Jets at Xcel Energy Center on Sunday (2 p.m. ET; BSWI, BSN, TSN3), is set to become the fourth goalie in NHL history to play in 1,000 games, joining Martin Brodeur (1,266), Roberto Luongo (1,044) and Patrick Roy (1,029).

“I’m looking forward to it and be over with it," Fleury said. "It’s been talked about a bunch, so it will be good. It’s pretty cool to get there, right? But it will be nice to be done with it.

“I think we all agree that it wasn’t our best night tonight. The good thing about it is we can forget about it, and we can play a little bit more like we can.”

Iafallo gave the Jets a 1-0 lead at 3:59 of the first period when he one-timed a bouncing puck that caromed in off the left skate of Wild defenseman Jared Spurgeon and the left skate of Gustavsson.

“We fell back at times, but we weren’t at our best tonight,” Minnesota coach John Hynes said. “When you come into a series, we’re going to have to bring our best to win. Tonight I thought there were times where we had it, but we didn’t have it like we normally do, and that’s our objective tomorrow.”