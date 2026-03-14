Game Preview: Wild vs. Rangers

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By Minnesota Wild
Wild.com

SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- The Wild hosts the New York Rangers tonight, looking to bounce back after falling to the Flyers in a shootout on Thursday night.

Info for Tonight's Game:

Wild Record: 38-16-12

Rangers Record: 27-30-8

2025-26 Series Record: 1-0-0

All-Time Wild Record: 16-15-6 (9-7-3 at Grand Casino Arena)

Match-up Stats

Team Stats
NYR
MIN
Power Play
24.1%
25.3%
Penalty Kill
78.2%
79.1%
Faceoff
54.4%
46.5%
Goals For / Games Played
2.80
3.30
Goals Against / Games Played
3.12
2.77

Last Time Out

PHI at MIN | Recap

This Season on Wild vs. Rangers

Minnesota won the series-opening game, 3-1, at Madison Square Garden (10/20).

D Jonas Brodin, LW Kirill Kaprizov and C Danila Yurov scored for the Wild. G Filip Gustavsson saved 23-of-24 shots faced to earn the win.

LW Artemi Panarin scored the Rangers’ lone goal, assisted by C Mika Zibanejad and D Will Borgen. G Igor Shesterkin stopped 29-of-31 shots faced for New York.

Wild Leaders Against Rangers

  • LW Nick Foligno leads the Wild with 30 points (13-17=30) in 56 career games against the Rangers
  • LW Marcus Johansson has 27 points (11-16=27) in 40 games
  • LW Marcus Foligno owns 15 points (4- 11=15) in 29 matches
  • RW Vladimir Tarasenko has 13 points (8-5=13) in 22 games

Rangers Leaders Against Wild

  • C J.T. Miller owns 20 points (10-10=20) in 24 games
  • C Vincent Trocheck has 13 points (6-7=13) in 17 games
  • RW Mika Zibanejad has 12 points (6-5=12) in 22 games
  • LW Alexis Lafreniere (1-5=6 in nine games) and D Adam Fox (2-4=6 in seven games) each own six points

Recent Transactions

3/2/26

Claimed F Robby Fabbri off waivers from the St. Louis Blues

Placed F Marcus Foligno on Injured Reserve

2/28/26

Recalled F Tyler Pitlick from Iowa

2/25/26

Reassigned D David Špaček to Iowa

2/24/26

Recalled F Ben Jones and D Matt Kiersted from Iowa

2/22/26

Reassigned D Ben Gleason and F Boris Katchouk to Iowa

View all transactions

On the Mend

Bobby Brink: upper body (one game missed)

Marcus Foligno: lower body (five games missed)

Full Injury Report

Connections

  • RW Mats Zuccarello recorded 352 points (113-239=352) in 509 games in nine seasons (2010-19) with the Rangers
  • Tarasenko collected 21 points (8-13=21) in 31 games with New York in 2022-23
  • Wild Player Development Coach Derek Stepan was drafted by the Rangers in the second round (51st overall) of the 2008 NHL Draft and collected 360 points (128-232=360) in 515 games in seven seasons with New York (2010- 17)
  • Former Wild player Antti Miettinen is a Player Development Assistant - Europe for the Rangers. He skated in 234 games with the Wild in three seasons (2008-11)
  • New York Director of Player Development Jed Ortmeyer played in 39 games with Minnesota (2010-12)
  • D Will Borgen is from Moorhead and played three seasons at Moorhead High (2012-15) and three seasons at St. Cloud State University (2015-18)
  • C Jonny Brodzinkski is from Ham Lake and played three seasons at St. Cloud State University (2012-15)

Fast Facts

  • The Wild has recorded a point in eight of its last nine games at Madison Square Garden (5-1-3), out scoring the Rangers 31-24
  • Minnesota has points in 13 of its last 15 games overall (8-2-5) against New York since the start of the 2017-18 season
  • The Wild is 9-5-2 in its last 16 games against the Rangers in Saint Paul, with nine of those games decided by one goal

At Today's Game:

  • BMO Flag Bearer: Milo Francisco
  • Pre-Game Ceremony: Prior to tonight's game, the Minnesota Wild will honor captain Jared Spurgeon's 1000th game.
  • Rink Rock: St. Dominic's Trio will perform prior to the game and during the first intermission
  • Let's Play Hockey: Minnesota All Sports Alliance
  • Food Item of the Game: Get a pre-game pick me up at North of Normal located near Section 118.
  • Retail Item of the Game: Celebrate Jared Spurgeon's 1000th Game in style with new and exclusive gear available in the Hockey Lodge, a Fanatics Experience.

For more information on today's matchup, check out the game notes below.

3.14 MIN vs. NYR Game Notes
- 0.78 MB
Download 3.14 MIN vs. NYR Game Notes

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