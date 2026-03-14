Game Preview: Wild vs. Rangers

This Season on Wild vs. Rangers

Minnesota won the series-opening game, 3-1, at Madison Square Garden (10/20).

D Jonas Brodin, LW Kirill Kaprizov and C Danila Yurov scored for the Wild. G Filip Gustavsson saved 23-of-24 shots faced to earn the win.

LW Artemi Panarin scored the Rangers’ lone goal, assisted by C Mika Zibanejad and D Will Borgen. G Igor Shesterkin stopped 29-of-31 shots faced for New York.