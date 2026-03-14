SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- The Wild hosts the New York Rangers tonight, looking to bounce back after falling to the Flyers in a shootout on Thursday night.
Game Preview: Wild vs. Rangers
Info for Tonight's Game:
- When: Saturday, March 14th at 7:00 p.m. CT
- Where: Grand Casino Arena (Saint Paul, Minnesota)
- Tickets: Buy Now
- Stream: FanDuel Sports North
- Listen: KFAN
- Gamecenter: Wild vs. Rangers
Wild Record: 38-16-12
Rangers Record: 27-30-8
2025-26 Series Record: 1-0-0
All-Time Wild Record: 16-15-6 (9-7-3 at Grand Casino Arena)
Match-up Stats
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Team Stats
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NYR
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MIN
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Power Play
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24.1%
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25.3%
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Penalty Kill
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78.2%
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79.1%
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Faceoff
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54.4%
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46.5%
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Goals For / Games Played
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2.80
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3.30
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Goals Against / Games Played
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3.12
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2.77
Last Time Out
This Season on Wild vs. Rangers
Minnesota won the series-opening game, 3-1, at Madison Square Garden (10/20).
D Jonas Brodin, LW Kirill Kaprizov and C Danila Yurov scored for the Wild. G Filip Gustavsson saved 23-of-24 shots faced to earn the win.
LW Artemi Panarin scored the Rangers’ lone goal, assisted by C Mika Zibanejad and D Will Borgen. G Igor Shesterkin stopped 29-of-31 shots faced for New York.
Wild Leaders Against Rangers
- LW Nick Foligno leads the Wild with 30 points (13-17=30) in 56 career games against the Rangers
- LW Marcus Johansson has 27 points (11-16=27) in 40 games
- LW Marcus Foligno owns 15 points (4- 11=15) in 29 matches
- RW Vladimir Tarasenko has 13 points (8-5=13) in 22 games
Rangers Leaders Against Wild
- C J.T. Miller owns 20 points (10-10=20) in 24 games
- C Vincent Trocheck has 13 points (6-7=13) in 17 games
- RW Mika Zibanejad has 12 points (6-5=12) in 22 games
- LW Alexis Lafreniere (1-5=6 in nine games) and D Adam Fox (2-4=6 in seven games) each own six points
Recent Transactions
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3/2/26
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Claimed F Robby Fabbri off waivers from the St. Louis Blues
Placed F Marcus Foligno on Injured Reserve
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2/28/26
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Recalled F Tyler Pitlick from Iowa
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2/25/26
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Reassigned D David Špaček to Iowa
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2/24/26
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Recalled F Ben Jones and D Matt Kiersted from Iowa
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2/22/26
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Reassigned D Ben Gleason and F Boris Katchouk to Iowa
On the Mend
Bobby Brink: upper body (one game missed)
Marcus Foligno: lower body (five games missed)
Connections
- RW Mats Zuccarello recorded 352 points (113-239=352) in 509 games in nine seasons (2010-19) with the Rangers
- Tarasenko collected 21 points (8-13=21) in 31 games with New York in 2022-23
- Wild Player Development Coach Derek Stepan was drafted by the Rangers in the second round (51st overall) of the 2008 NHL Draft and collected 360 points (128-232=360) in 515 games in seven seasons with New York (2010- 17)
- Former Wild player Antti Miettinen is a Player Development Assistant - Europe for the Rangers. He skated in 234 games with the Wild in three seasons (2008-11)
- New York Director of Player Development Jed Ortmeyer played in 39 games with Minnesota (2010-12)
- D Will Borgen is from Moorhead and played three seasons at Moorhead High (2012-15) and three seasons at St. Cloud State University (2015-18)
- C Jonny Brodzinkski is from Ham Lake and played three seasons at St. Cloud State University (2012-15)
Fast Facts
- The Wild has recorded a point in eight of its last nine games at Madison Square Garden (5-1-3), out scoring the Rangers 31-24
- Minnesota has points in 13 of its last 15 games overall (8-2-5) against New York since the start of the 2017-18 season
- The Wild is 9-5-2 in its last 16 games against the Rangers in Saint Paul, with nine of those games decided by one goal
At Today's Game:
- BMO Flag Bearer: Milo Francisco
- Pre-Game Ceremony: Prior to tonight's game, the Minnesota Wild will honor captain Jared Spurgeon's 1000th game.
- Rink Rock: St. Dominic's Trio will perform prior to the game and during the first intermission
- Let's Play Hockey: Minnesota All Sports Alliance
- Food Item of the Game: Get a pre-game pick me up at North of Normal located near Section 118.
- Retail Item of the Game: Celebrate Jared Spurgeon's 1000th Game in style with new and exclusive gear available in the Hockey Lodge, a Fanatics Experience.
For more information on today's matchup, check out the game notes below.