Minnesota Wild Defenseman Jared Spurgeon Scheduled to Play 1,000th NHL Game Saturday

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild defenseman Jared Spurgeon is scheduled to play in his 1,000th regular-season National Hockey League (NHL) game tomorrow, March 14, when the Wild hosts the New York Rangers at 5 p.m. on FanDuel Sports Network and KFAN FM 100.3.

Spurgeon, 36 (11/29/1989), will become the 421st player in NHL history to reach the 1,000-game milestone and 32nd Alberta-born player. The 5-foot-9, 166-pound native of Edmonton will join Mikko Koivu as the only players to wear a Wild sweater for the first 1,000 games of their NHL careers. He will become the 76th player in NHL history to play his first 1,000 career games with a single franchise, and the 85th player (84 skaters, one goaltender) to appear in 1,000 games with a single franchise at any point. Spurgeon will become the 12th player to play his 1,000th game in a Wild sweater, joining Marcus Johansson (Nov. 9, 2025 vs. Calgary), Marc-Andre Fleury (Dec. 31, 2024 vs. Winnipeg), Alex Goligoski (Oct. 20, 2022 vs. Vancouver), Zach Parise (Feb. 7, 2020 at Dallas), Mikko Koivu (Dec. 1, 2019 vs. Dallas), Ryan Suter (Oct. 25, 2018 vs. Los Angeles), Eric Staal (March 19, 2017 at Winnipeg), Matt Cooke (March 11, 2014 vs. Edmonton), Matt Cullen (Jan. 10, 2012 vs. San Jose), Andrew Brunette (Feb. 1, 2011 vs. Los Angeles), and Keith Carney (Feb. 24, 2008 vs. Calgary).

Spurgeon made his NHL debut on Nov. 29, 2010, at Calgary, recording one shot on goal in 14:42 of time-on-ice (TOI). He has since appeared in 999 career games across 16 NHL seasons (2010-26), all with Minnesota, and collected 434 points (123-311=434), 137 power-play points (36-101=137), 26 game-winning goals (GWG), 1,618 shots on goal, 1,728 blocked shots, and a plus-126 rating in 21,932:14 of TOI. Spurgeon is the Wild’s all-time leader in TOI, blocked shots, and plus-minus rating, and ranks second in games played and power-play points, third in assists, and fourth in points and shots on goal. Among defensemen, he ranks first in franchise history in games played, goals, points, power-play goals, shots on goal, and GWG. Spurgeon set career-high marks in games played (82), goals (14) and points (14-29=43) during the 2018-19 season. He was named the second full-time captain in Wild history on Jan. 3. 2021, replacing Koivu, and has now held the position for six seasons (2020-26).

Spurgeon has also skated in 73 career Stanley Cup Playoff games across 11 postseason appearances (2013-18, 2020-23, 2025), recording 30 points (9-21=30), 15 power-play points (5-10=15), 109 shots on goal, and 165 blocked shots in 1,680:51 of TOI. In postseason play, he ranks first in franchise history in power-play points, TOI and blocked shots, T-1st in games played and assists, second in points and third in shots on goal. Spurgeon also represented Canada at the 2025 IIHF World Championship, recording two assists in eight games.

Spurgeon is a two-time finalist (2021, 2022) for the Lady Bing Memorial Trophy, presented annually by the NHL player exhibiting the best type of sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct combined with a high standard of playing ability. He was also chosen as the Wild’s nomination for the 2022 Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy, presented annually to the player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey. Spurgeon has been very active in community work since arriving in the State of Hockey, particularly through his support of Gillette Children’s, The Bond Between, Jeremiah Program, and more.

Originally selected by the New York Islanders in the sixth round (No. 156 overall) of the 2008 NHL Draft, Spurgeon signed as a free agent with Minnesota on Sept. 23, 2010. He played in 23 games with the Houston Aeros of the American Hockey League (AHL) during 2010-11 season, tallying nine points (2-7=9) in 23 games, and posted 11 points (1-10=11) in 23 games during the 2011 Calder Cup Playoffs as Houston advanced to the Calder Cup Finals.

The Wild will honor Spurgeon for reaching the 1,000-game NHL milestone in a special pre-game ceremony on Saturday, March 21, when it hosts the Dallas Stars at 3 p.m.

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