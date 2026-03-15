SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Wild will face off against the Toronto Maple Leafs tonight as snow falls in Saint Paul. The following lineup is a projection and is subject to change:
Projected Lineup: Wild vs. Leafs
FORWARDS
97 Kirill Kaprizov - 38 Ryan Hartman - 36 Mats Zuccarello
90 Marcus Johansson - 14 Joel Eriksson Ek - 12 Matt Boldy
13 Yakov Trenin - 22 Danila Yurov - 91 Vladimir Tarasenko
71 Nick Foligno - 47 Michael McCarron - 78 Nico Sturm
DEFENSE
43 Quinn Hughes - 7 Brock Faber
25 Jonas Brodin - 46 Jared Spurgeon
5 Jake Middleton - 24 Zach Bogosian
GOALTENDERS
30 Jesper Wallstedt
32 Filip Gustavsson