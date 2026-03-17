Game Preview: Wild at Blackhawks

031726atCHI_2568x1444
By Minnesota Wild
Wild.com

CHICAGO, Ill. -- The Minnesota Wild hits the road for St. Patrick's Day, heading to Chicago to face off against the Blackhawks before the pair meets again on Thursday in Saint Paul.

Info for Tonight's Game:

Wild Record: 38-17-12

Hawks Record: 25-30-11

2025-26 Series Record: 2-0-0

All-Time Wild Record: 59-29-6 (27-17-3 at Chicago)

Match-up Stats

Team Stats
CHI
MIN
Power Play
19.4%
24.8%
Penalty Kill
84.9%
79.0%
Faceoff
46.7%
46.6%
Goals For / Games Played
2.61
3.26
Goals Against / Games Played
3.15
2.81

Last Time Out

TOR at MIN | Recap

This Season on Wild vs. Blackhawks

Minnesota won the series-opening game, 4-3, in overtime at United Center (11/26) and the second game, 4-3, in a shootout at Grand Casino Arena (1/27).

LW Matt Boldy leads the Wild with four points (1-3=4) in the series. C Joel Eriksson Ek (1-2=3) has three points. G Filip Gustavsson saved 34-of-37 shots faced to earn the win for Minnesota in the first game, before G Jesper Wallstedt saved 29-of-32 shots faced to earn the win in the second meeting.

C Connor Bedard leads the Blackhawks with three points (1-2=3) in the series. C Jason Dickinson (1-1=2) owns two points. G Spencer Knight is 0-0-2 with a 3.32 GAA and a .851 SV% in starting both games

Wild Leaders Against Blackhawks

  • RW Vladimir Tarasenko leads the Wild with 33 points (20-13=33) in 37 career games against Chicago
  • RW Mats Zuccarello owns 25 points (8-17=25) in 29 career matches
  • D Jared Spurgeon owns 22 points (8-14=22) in 47 games
  • LW Kirill Kaprizov owns 17 points (7-10=17) in 15 games

Hawks Leaders Against Wild

  • LW Andre Burakovsky leads Chicago with 18 career points (4-14=18) in 31 games against the Wild
  • LW Teuvo Teravainen has 15 points (5-10=15) in 27 games
  • C Ryan Donato has 12 points (5-7=12) in 24 games
  • LW Tyler Bertuzzi has 10 points (5-5=10) in 16 games

Recent Transactions

3/2/26

Claimed F Robby Fabbri off waivers from the St. Louis Blues

Placed F Marcus Foligno on Injured Reserve

2/28/26

Recalled F Tyler Pitlick from Iowa

2/25/26

Reassigned D David Špaček to Iowa

2/24/26

Recalled F Ben Jones and D Matt Kiersted from Iowa

2/22/26

Reassigned D Ben Gleason and F Boris Katchouk to Iowa

View all transactions

On the Mend

Bobby Brink: upper body (three games missed)

Marcus Foligno: lower body (eight games missed)

Full Injury Report

Connections

  • C Ryan Hartman was selected by Chicago in the first round (30th overall) of the 2013 NHL Draft and collected 57 points (27-30=57) in 141 games during four seasons (2014-18) with the Blackhawks
  • F Nick Foligno collected 83 points (35-48=83) in 89 games across parts of three seasons (2023-26) with Chicago, serving as the team’s captain for two seasons (2024-26)
  • Donato tallied 39 points (18-21=39) in 84 games in parts of two seasons with Minnesota (2018-20)
  • D Wyatt Kaiser is from Andover and played three seasons at the University of Minnesota-Duluth (2020-23)
  • C Oliver Moore is from Mounds View and played collegiately at the University of Minnesota
  • D Sam Rinzel is from Chanhassen and played two seasons (2023-25 at the University of Minnesota)

Fast Facts

  • Minnesota’s 59 all-time wins against Chicago are its third-most against an opponent
  • The Wild has earned points in 18 consecutive meetings (17-0-1) against the Blackhawks dating back to 2/4/20
  • Minnesota has earned a point in 12 consecutive games played at Grand Casino Arena (11-0-1) dating back to 2/10/18
  • The Wild has earned points in nine consecutive games played at United Center (7-0-1) since 1/21/22
  • In 2015-16, the Wild became the first team to win every game in a season series of at least five contests against Chicago since the Boston Bruins went 8-0-0 in 1938-39

For more information on today's matchup, check out the game notes below.

3.17 MIN vs. CHI Game Notes
- 0.79 MB
Download 3.17 MIN vs. CHI Game Notes

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