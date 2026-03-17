Game Preview: Wild at Blackhawks

This Season on Wild vs. Blackhawks

Minnesota won the series-opening game, 4-3, in overtime at United Center (11/26) and the second game, 4-3, in a shootout at Grand Casino Arena (1/27).

LW Matt Boldy leads the Wild with four points (1-3=4) in the series. C Joel Eriksson Ek (1-2=3) has three points. G Filip Gustavsson saved 34-of-37 shots faced to earn the win for Minnesota in the first game, before G Jesper Wallstedt saved 29-of-32 shots faced to earn the win in the second meeting.

C Connor Bedard leads the Blackhawks with three points (1-2=3) in the series. C Jason Dickinson (1-1=2) owns two points. G Spencer Knight is 0-0-2 with a 3.32 GAA and a .851 SV% in starting both games