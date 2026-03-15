SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- The Wild wraps up a four-game homestand tonight, hosting the Maple Leafs for weekend hockey. The Wild has earned a 1-1-1 record in this homestand, as the team looks to bounce back after losing 4-2 to the Rangers last night.
Game Preview: Wild vs. Maple Leafs
GAME. ON. Please drive safely!
Wild Record: 38-17-12
Maple Leafs Record: 28-27-12
2025-26 Series Record: 1-0-0
All-Time Wild Record: 16-15-2 (9-5-1 at Grand Casino Arena)
Match-up Stats
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Team Stats
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TOR
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MIN
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Power Play
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19.9%
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25.0%
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Penalty Kill
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83.3%
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78.9%
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Faceoff
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55.8%
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46.6%
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Goals For / Games Played
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3.13
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3.28
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Goals Against / Games Played
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3.46
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2.79
Last Time Out
This Season on Wild vs. Maple Leafs
Minnesota won the series-opening game, 6-3, in Toronto (1/19).
LW Marcus Foligno recorded his first career hat trick (3-0=3). RW Vladimir Tarasenko (2-1=3) also had three points. G Filip Gustavsson saved 27-of-30 shots faced in the win for the Wild.
C Auston Matthews led the Maple Leafs with two points (1-1=2). LW Nicholas Robertson and C John Tavares also scored for Toronto. G Joseph Woll started and stopped 24-of-29 shots faced for Toronto before being replaced by G Dennis Hildeby, who saved all nine shots faced.
Wild Leaders Against Maple Leafs
- RW Mats Zuccarello leads the Wild with 30 points (13- 17=30) in 28 contests against Toronto…D Jeff Petry owns 26 points (6- 20=26) in 47 games
- RW Vladimir Tarasenko owns 24 points (10-14=24) in 25 games
- LW Nick Foligno has 23 points (10-13=23) in 56 games
Leafs Leaders Against Wild
- Tavares leads Toronto with 23 points (9-14=23) in 25 career games vs. Minnesota
- Matthews (12-6=18 in 16 games) and D Morgan Rielly (1-17=18 in 22 games) own 18 points each
- RW William Nylander owns 15 points (9-6=15) in 16 games
Recent Transactions
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3/2/26
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Claimed F Robby Fabbri off waivers from the St. Louis Blues
Placed F Marcus Foligno on Injured Reserve
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2/28/26
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Recalled F Tyler Pitlick from Iowa
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2/25/26
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Reassigned D David Špaček to Iowa
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2/24/26
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Recalled F Ben Jones and D Matt Kiersted from Iowa
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2/22/26
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Reassigned D Ben Gleason and F Boris Katchouk to Iowa
On the Mend
Bobby Brink: upper body (two games missed)
Marcus Foligno: lower body (seven games missed)
Connections
- Wild Associate Coach Jack Capuano was selected by Toronto in the fifth round (88th overall) of the 1984 NHL Draft and played in one game with the Maple Leafs, making his NHL debut vs. BUF (10/11/89)
- D Zach Bogosian recorded four assists in 45 games with Toronto in 2020-21
- Nick Foligno recorded four assists (0-4=4) in seven games with Toronto during the 2020-21 season and one assist in four games during the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs
- LW Matthew Knies played two seasons at the University of Minnesota (2021-23)
Fast Facts
- Minnesota is 13-7-2 in its last 22 games against Toronto
- In its 16 all-time wins against the Maple Leafs, Minnesota has outscored Toronto, 49-25
At Today's Game:
- Next Gen Game: In-game elements including in-game hosts, PA announcer, and more will be accompanied by the next generation of Wild fans!
- Pre-Game Party: As a part of tonight's Next Gen Game, fans can enjoy a pre-game party for the whole family beginning at 3:30 p.m.!
- Let's Play Hockey:
- Food Item of the Game: Head to Section 102, 114, 121, or 227 and satisfy your sweet tooth with everyone's favorite Cotton Candy!
- Retail Item of the Game: All Aboard! Spend $150 or more at the Hockey Lodge and receive an exclusive Gus Bus Bobblehead courtesy of Fanatics. Available while supplies lasts.
For more information on today's matchup, check out the game notes below.