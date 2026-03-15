Game Preview: Wild vs. Maple Leafs

This Season on Wild vs. Maple Leafs

Minnesota won the series-opening game, 6-3, in Toronto (1/19).

LW Marcus Foligno recorded his first career hat trick (3-0=3). RW Vladimir Tarasenko (2-1=3) also had three points. G Filip Gustavsson saved 27-of-30 shots faced in the win for the Wild.

C Auston Matthews led the Maple Leafs with two points (1-1=2). LW Nicholas Robertson and C John Tavares also scored for Toronto. G Joseph Woll started and stopped 24-of-29 shots faced for Toronto before being replaced by G Dennis Hildeby, who saved all nine shots faced.