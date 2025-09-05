Minnesota Wild to Host Second Annual Wild Fest September 27-28

25_WildFest_LogoGraphic_1920x1080_Green
By Minnesota Wild
Wild.com

The Minnesota Wild today announced the team will host Wild Fest, featuring two days of games, activities, and more, on September 27 and 28 in Saint Paul RiverCentre. Join fellow citizens of the State of Hockey to celebrate the start of our 25th season at Wild Fest!

Get your free tickets to one or both days here.

Wild Fest Schedule

Saturday, Sept. 27 - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 28 - 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saint Paul RiverCentre - Exhibit Hall A

Wild Fest activities:

  • Minnesota Wild Foundation Garage Sale: Fans will have the rare opportunity to score one-of-a-kind treasures from years past, including autographed memorabilia, game-used equipment, and unique team assets you can’t find anywhere else. Quantities are limited - once they’re gone, they’re gone - so don’t miss out! Proceeds from the Garage Sale will benefit the Minnesota Wild Foundation and our mission to support the game of hockey and improve the lives of families in the State of Hockey.
  • Autographs: Minnesota Wild players and alumni are expected to sign autographs on both days. More details on autographs will be announced the week of the event.
  • Hockey-themed games and vendors: Take your best shot at our Knockout Net and compete against your friends or family in a game of bubble hockey, air hockey or EASports NHL 25 for PlayStation 5.
  • Mini Golf: Tee off on our 9-hole mini golf course, with a touch of Wild flare.
  • Additional details will be announced closer to the event date.

Get Wild Fest tickets now!

