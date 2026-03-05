Minnesota Wild to Host Pride Night on Tuesday, March 10

20260305-Pride-Night-Announce-1920x1080

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - The Minnesota Wild will host its fifth annual Pride Night, presented by HealthPartners, on Tuesday, March 10, when it hosts the Utah Mammoth at 7 p.m. on ESPN+/Hulu and KFAN FM 100.3. The LGBTQIA+ community will be highlighted throughout the evening, and many in-game elements will incorporate the Pride theme:

  • A special Pride Night ticket package that includes an exclusive Wild-branded Pride jersey and a donation to Twin Cities Pride is sold out. The mission of Twin Cities Pride is to empower every LGBTQIA+ person to live as their true self. For more information visit Twin Cities PrideFor single-game tickets to Pride Night click here.
  • Players will be invited to tape their sticks with Pride Tape for pregame warm-ups. 
  • Twin Cities Pride and other local Pride groups will provide representatives for the following in-game activities: Bench Buddies and Zamboni rides. 
  • KARE 11 anchor Jason Hackett will announce “Let's Play Hockey.” 
  • A Securian Financial Stick Tap Salute will feature Jesse Kortuem
  • A portion of the proceeds from the Split the Pot Raffle will benefit Twin Cities Pride. 
  • The Minnesota Wild Foundation will host a Pride Night Auction. Autographed Pride-themed Wild memorabilia will be up for bid on the Minnesota Wild Foundation GiveSmart auction platform. The auction will go live on March 10 at 3 p.m. and end on Thursday, March 19 at 8 p.m. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Minnesota Wild Foundation. For more information visit wild.com/onlineauctions
  • The Minnesota Wild are donating suites to Twin Cities Pride and other local Pride groups. 
  • Pride Mystery Pucks will be sold in-game only at Section 104 beginning when gates open and while supplies last. Buyers will receive a Pride-themed puck autographed by randomized members of the 2025-26 Minnesota Wild roster. Proceeds from the sale will benefit the Minnesota Wild Foundation. 
  • Several Pride community groups, including Twin Cities Pride, will have information tables on the main concourse. 
  • Pride merchandise is available at the Hockey Lodge throughout the season. 
  • Prior to the game, the Wild will host a service packing event to benefit Twin Cities Pride’s Rainbow Wardrobe.

News Feed

Game Recap: Wild 5 Lightning 1

Minnesota Wild Acquires Forward Michael McCarron from the Nashville Predators

2026 Big Wild Learn to Play Program Registration Opens March 5

Morning Skate Wrap Up: Wild vs. Lightning

Projected Lineup: Wild vs Lightning

Game Preview: Wild vs. Lightning

Wild on 7th - Episode 134: Kirill Kaprizov and Mats Zuccarello

Minnesota Wild Claims Forward Robby Fabbri Off Waiver From St. Louis

Wild on 7th - Episode 133: AMERICAN SWAGGER and DJ Daemon Hunt

Minnesota Wild to Host Food Drive Presented by Groundworks on Sunday, March 15

Game Recap: Blues 3, Wild 1

Minnesota Wild Acquires Defenseman Roman Schmidt From the Philadelphia Flyers in Exchange for Forward Boris Katchouk

Olympic Success: Wild players and staff return to Minnesota after USA wins Olympic gold

Projected Lineup: Wild vs Blues

Game Preview: Wild vs. Blues

Minnesota Wild Recalls Tyler Pitlick From Iowa

Down on the Farm: The Iowa Dads Club

Game Recap: Mammoth 5 Wild 2