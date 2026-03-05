Minnesota Wild to Host Pride Night on Tuesday, March 10

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - The Minnesota Wild will host its fifth annual Pride Night, presented by HealthPartners, on Tuesday, March 10, when it hosts the Utah Mammoth at 7 p.m. on ESPN+/Hulu and KFAN FM 100.3. The LGBTQIA+ community will be highlighted throughout the evening, and many in-game elements will incorporate the Pride theme:

A special Pride Night ticket package that includes an exclusive Wild-branded Pride jersey and a donation to Twin Cities Pride is sold out . The mission of Twin Cities Pride is to empower every LGBTQIA+ person to live as their true self. For more information visit Twin Cities Pride. For single-game tickets to Pride Night click here .

Twin Cities Pride and other local Pride groups will provide representatives for the following in-game activities: Bench Buddies and Zamboni rides.

will announce “Let's Play Hockey.” A Securian Financial Stick Tap Salute will feature Jesse Kortuem .

. A portion of the proceeds from the Split the Pot Raffle will benefit Twin Cities Pride.

The Minnesota Wild Foundation will host a Pride Night Auction. Autographed Pride-themed Wild memorabilia will be up for bid on the Minnesota Wild Foundation GiveSmart auction platform. The auction will go live on March 10 at 3 p.m. and end on Thursday, March 19 at 8 p.m. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Minnesota Wild Foundation. For more information visit wild.com/onlineauctions.

and other local Pride groups. Pride Mystery Pucks will be sold in-game only at Section 104 beginning when gates open and while supplies last. Buyers will receive a Pride-themed puck autographed by randomized members of the 2025-26 Minnesota Wild roster. Proceeds from the sale will benefit the Minnesota Wild Foundation.

Several Pride community groups, including Twin Cities Pride, will have information tables on the main concourse.

Pride merchandise is available at the Hockey Lodge throughout the season.

is available at the Hockey Lodge throughout the season. Prior to the game, the Wild will host a service packing event to benefit Twin Cities Pride’s Rainbow Wardrobe.