Minnesota Wild to Host Pride Night on Tuesday, March 10

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - The Minnesota Wild will host its fifth annual Pride Night, presented by HealthPartners, on Tuesday, March 10, when it hosts the Utah Mammoth at 7 p.m. on ESPN+/Hulu and KFAN FM 100.3. The LGBTQIA+ community will be highlighted throughout the evening, and many in-game elements will incorporate the Pride theme:
- A special Pride Night ticket package that includes an exclusive Wild-branded Pride jersey and a donation to Twin Cities Pride is sold out. The mission of Twin Cities Pride is to empower every LGBTQIA+ person to live as their true self. For more information visit Twin Cities Pride. For single-game tickets to Pride Night click here.
- Players will be invited to tape their sticks with Pride Tape for pregame warm-ups.
- Twin Cities Pride and other local Pride groups will provide representatives for the following in-game activities: Bench Buddies and Zamboni rides.
- KARE 11 anchor Jason Hackett will announce “Let's Play Hockey.”
- A Securian Financial Stick Tap Salute will feature Jesse Kortuem.
- A portion of the proceeds from the Split the Pot Raffle will benefit Twin Cities Pride.
- The Minnesota Wild Foundation will host a Pride Night Auction. Autographed Pride-themed Wild memorabilia will be up for bid on the Minnesota Wild Foundation GiveSmart auction platform. The auction will go live on March 10 at 3 p.m. and end on Thursday, March 19 at 8 p.m. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Minnesota Wild Foundation. For more information visit wild.com/onlineauctions.
- The Minnesota Wild are donating suites to Twin Cities Pride and other local Pride groups.
- Pride Mystery Pucks will be sold in-game only at Section 104 beginning when gates open and while supplies last. Buyers will receive a Pride-themed puck autographed by randomized members of the 2025-26 Minnesota Wild roster. Proceeds from the sale will benefit the Minnesota Wild Foundation.
- Several Pride community groups, including Twin Cities Pride, will have information tables on the main concourse.
- Pride merchandise is available at the Hockey Lodge throughout the season.
- Prior to the game, the Wild will host a service packing event to benefit Twin Cities Pride’s Rainbow Wardrobe.