Minnesota Wild to Host Level 1 Hockey Referee Seminar and Clinic

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Wild, in partnership with Minnesota Hockey, the Minnesota Hockey Officials Association and USA Hockey, today announced the 2025 Level 1 Hockey Referee Seminar and Clinic will be held at the Minnesota Wild Executive Offices on Sunday, Sept. 28 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This event will provide new officials the opportunity to complete their USA Hockey Level 1 Seminar. Participants will also have the opportunity to skate at TRIA Rink, hear from NHL Officials and attend the Minnesota Wild preseason game against the Chicago Blackhawks.

To register for the 2025 Level 1 Hockey Referee Seminar and Clinic, click here.

