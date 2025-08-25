Minnesota Wild to Celebrate 25th Season With Anniversary Games

25thAni_GamesAnnounce_1920x1080

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - The National Hockey League’s (NHL) Minnesota Wild today announced the organization will commemorate the team’s 25th season with four special 25th anniversary games. These special 25th anniversary games will include alumni appearances, all-arena fan giveaways, limited-edition bobblehead ticket packages, in-arena activations and more.

25th ANNIVERSARY GAME DATES

Tuesday, Oct. 28 vs. Winnipeg at 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 4 vs. Nashville at 7 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 21 vs. Colorado at 5 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 24 vs. Florida at 8 p.m.

Fans can purchase tickets to the 25th anniversary bobblehead ticket packages by visiting **wild.com/themepacks**.

More details about additional events and alumni appearances that will take place throughout this season in conjunction with the team’s 25th year of hockey will be announced in the coming weeks.

Minnesota Wild single-game tickets are on sale now at wild.com/tickets, ticketmaster.com and at the Xcel Energy Center Box Office. Flex, 11-Game, half and full season memberships are currently available for purchase. Please visit tickets.wild.com or contact a Wild Ticket Sales Representative by calling or texting (651) 222-WILD (9453) for more information. Group reservations of eight or more tickets can contact [email protected] for more information. Deposits are now accepted for single game suite rentals, contact [email protected] for more information.

