Minnesota Wild to Celebrate 25th Season With Anniversary Games

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - The National Hockey League’s (NHL) Minnesota Wild today announced the organization will commemorate the team’s 25th season with four special 25th anniversary games. These special 25th anniversary games will include alumni appearances, all-arena fan giveaways, limited-edition bobblehead ticket packages, in-arena activations and more.

25th ANNIVERSARY GAME DATES

Tuesday, Oct. 28 vs. Winnipeg at 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 4 vs. Nashville at 7 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 21 vs. Colorado at 5 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 24 vs. Florida at 8 p.m.

Fans can purchase tickets to the 25th anniversary bobblehead ticket packages by visiting **wild.com/themepacks**.

More details about additional events and alumni appearances that will take place throughout this season in conjunction with the team’s 25th year of hockey will be announced in the coming weeks.

