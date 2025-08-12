Minnesota Wild Single-Game Tickets for 2025-26 Season on Sale Thursday, August 14

The Wild hosts the Dallas Stars on Thursday, Sept. 25 at 7 p.m., the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday, Sept. 28 at 5 p.m. and the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday, Sept. 30 at 7 p.m. in preseason action. The Wild will host the Columbus Blue Jackets at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 11, in the club’s home opener at Grand Casino Arena. Minnesota’s home schedule features 19 weekend games (one on Friday, 11 on Saturday and seven on Sunday). November holds the most home games in a month this season with nine.

Wild digital tickets, as part of Ticketmaster SafeTix enhanced security, are available exclusively within the Official Minnesota Wild App or the Ticketmaster App. In addition, only credit card and mobile payment (Apple Pay, Google Pay, etc.) are accepted for concessions, retail and parking transactions at Grand Casino Arena. Cash is only accepted in the arena for Minnesota Wild Foundation’s Split-the-Pot Raffle.

Flex, 11-Game, half and full season memberships are currently available for purchase. Please visit tickets.wild.com or contact a Wild Ticket Sales Representative by calling or texting (651) 222-WILD (9453) for more information. Group reservations of eight or more tickets can contact [email protected] for more information. Deposits are now accepted for single game suite rentals, contact [email protected] for more information.

Follow @mnwildPR on X and visit www.wild.com/pressbox and for the latest news and information from the team including press releases, game notes, player interviews and daily statistics.