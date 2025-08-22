Minnesota Wild Signs Marco Rossi to Three-Year Contract

Signed25_Rossi_1920x1080
By Minnesota Wild PR
@mnwildPR Press Release

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has signed center Marco Rossi to a three-year, $15 million contract ($5 million average annual value) that goes through the 2027-28 season.

Rossi, 23 (9/23/01), recorded career-highs in points (60), goals (24) and assists (36) during the 2024-25 season. He ranked first on the Wild with seven power-play goals (PPG), second in points and assists and third in goals. He also made his Stanley Cup Playoff debut during the 2025 postseason, recording three points (2-1=3) in six games. For his career, the 5-foot-9, 185-pound native of Feldkirch, Austria, owns 101 points (45-56=101), nine PPG and five game-winning goals (GWG) in 185 games across parts of four seasons (2021-25). Rossi has played in 167 consecutive regular-season games dating back to the 2022-23 season, skating in all 82 regular-season games in each of the past two campaigns. Rossi is the third Austrian-born player with multiple 20-goal seasons in the NHL, joining Thomas Vanek (11x) and Michael Grabner (4x), and the third Austrian player with 50-plus points in a season, joining Vanek (9x) and Grabner (1x). He was named to the 2023-24 NHL All-Rookie Team after ranking second among league rookies in goals (21), T-3rd in shots (167), and fifth in points (21-19=40) and becoming the second rookie in franchise history to record 20-plus goals in a season (Kaprizov, 27). Rossi was selected as the Wild’s nomination for the NHL’s Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy following the 2023-24 season.

Rossi has represented Austria at multiple international competitions, including the 2023 and 2024 IIHF Men’s World Championships and the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship, when he served as captain. Originally drafted by the Wild in the first round (ninth overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft, Rossi did not play hockey during the 2020-21 season due to complications stemming from COVID-19. He returned to the sport in 2021-22, playing in 63 games with the Iowa Wild in the American Hockey League and leading the team with 35 assists and a plus-11 rating while ranking T-1st with 53 points (18-35=53), the highest rookie point total in team history. He made his NHL debut at Boston on Jan. 6, 2022.

Prior to being drafted by Minnesota, he played two seasons (2018-20) with the Ottawa 67’s of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), earning the Red Tilson Trophy as the OHL’s Most Outstanding Player of the Year after leading the league in Canadian Hockey League in scoring (39-81=120) and assists in 2019-20.

Flex, 11-Game, half and full season memberships are currently available for purchase. Please visit tickets.wild.com or contact a Wild Ticket Sales Representative by calling or texting (651) 222-WILD (9453) for more information. Group reservations of eight or more tickets can contact [email protected] for more information. Deposits are now accepted for single game suite rentals, contact [email protected] for more information.

Follow @mnwildPR on X and visit www.wild.com/pressbox and for the latest news and information from the team including press releases, game notes, player interviews and daily statistics.

News Feed

Boldy and Faber to Attend U.S. Men’s Olympic Orientation Camp

TCS Live Minnesota: Elite Hockey Coaching Conference Debuts in the State of Hockey

Minnesota Wild to Host American Red Cross Blood Drive at Xcel Energy Center on August 28

Minnesota Wild Single-Game Tickets for 2025-26 Season on Sale Thursday, August 14

Minnesota Wild Signs Defenseman Jack Johnson to Professional Tryout

Frederickson Promoted to Wild Senior Vice President of Marketing

Minnesota Wild Announced Date and Match-ups for 20th Annual "Hockey Day Minnesota"

Minnesota Wild Announces Fourth Annual "Wild Off the Tee" Golf Tournament

Minnesota Wild Announces 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule

Wild on 7th - Episode 109: Boat's in the Water and Vibes are Afloat

Minnesota Wild Re-signs Forward Michael Milne to a One-year, Two-way Contract

2025 The Coaches Site Live Conference Coming to St. Paul

Minnesota Wild Announces Dates and Locations for 2025 Block Party Series Presented by CUB

Minnesota Wild Announces 2025-26 Preseason Schedule

Minnesota Wild Signs Five Players to Contracts

Minnesota Wild Names Ray Sylvester Video Coach

Minnesota Wild Signs Forward Bradley Marek to Entry-level Contract

Minnesota Wild Signs Forward Nico Sturm to a Two-year Contract