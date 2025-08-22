Minnesota Wild Signs Marco Rossi to Three-Year Contract

Rossi has represented Austria at multiple international competitions, including the 2023 and 2024 IIHF Men’s World Championships and the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship, when he served as captain. Originally drafted by the Wild in the first round (ninth overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft, Rossi did not play hockey during the 2020-21 season due to complications stemming from COVID-19. He returned to the sport in 2021-22, playing in 63 games with the Iowa Wild in the American Hockey League and leading the team with 35 assists and a plus-11 rating while ranking T-1st with 53 points (18-35=53), the highest rookie point total in team history. He made his NHL debut at Boston on Jan. 6, 2022.

Prior to being drafted by Minnesota, he played two seasons (2018-20) with the Ottawa 67’s of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), earning the Red Tilson Trophy as the OHL’s Most Outstanding Player of the Year after leading the league in Canadian Hockey League in scoring (39-81=120) and assists in 2019-20.

