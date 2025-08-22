Minnesota Wild Signs Marco Rossi to Three-Year Contract

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has signed center Marco Rossi to a three-year, $15 million contract ($5 million average annual value) that goes through the 2027-28 season.
Rossi, 23 (9/23/01), recorded career-highs in points (60), goals (24) and assists (36) during the 2024-25 season. He ranked first on the Wild with seven power-play goals (PPG), second in points and assists and third in goals. He also made his Stanley Cup Playoff debut during the 2025 postseason, recording three points (2-1=3) in six games. For his career, the 5-foot-9, 185-pound native of Feldkirch, Austria, owns 101 points (45-56=101), nine PPG and five game-winning goals (GWG) in 185 games across parts of four seasons (2021-25). Rossi has played in 167 consecutive regular-season games dating back to the 2022-23 season, skating in all 82 regular-season games in each of the past two campaigns. Rossi is the third Austrian-born player with multiple 20-goal seasons in the NHL, joining Thomas Vanek (11x) and Michael Grabner (4x), and the third Austrian player with 50-plus points in a season, joining Vanek (9x) and Grabner (1x). He was named to the 2023-24 NHL All-Rookie Team after ranking second among league rookies in goals (21), T-3rd in shots (167), and fifth in points (21-19=40) and becoming the second rookie in franchise history to record 20-plus goals in a season (Kaprizov, 27). Rossi was selected as the Wild’s nomination for the NHL’s Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy following the 2023-24 season.