Minnesota Wild Signs Forward Brett Leason to Professional Tryout

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has signed forward Brett Leason to a professional tryout.

Leason, 26 (4/30/99), collected 17 points (5-12=17) and 22 penalty minutes (PIM) in 62 games with the Anaheim Ducks last season. The 6-foot-5, 218-pound native of Calgary, Alberta, has recorded 54 points (25-29=54) and 54 PIM in 220 career NHL games in parts of four seasons with the Washington Capitals (2021-22) and Anaheim (2022-25). He also appeared in one Stanley Cup Playoff game with Washington. Leason has tallied 47 points (18-29=47) in 114 career American Hockey League (AHL) games with the Hersey Bears (2019-22).

Leason recorded 140 points (60-80=140) in 190 games in parts of four seasons in the Western Hockey League (WHL) with Tri-City (2015-17) and Prince Albert (2017-19). He helped Prince Albert win the 2019 WHL championship and was named to the WHL First All-Star Team after collecting 89 points (36-53=89) in 55 games. Leason also played for Canada at the 2019 IIHF World Junior Championship and notched five points (3-2=5) in five games.

He was selected by Washington in the second round (56th overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft and was the recipient of the 2019 E. J. McGuire Award of Excellence given annually to the NHL Draft prospect who best exemplifies “commitment to excellence through strength of character, competitiveness and athleticism.”