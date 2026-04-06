Minnesota Wild Signs Defenseman Viking Gustafsson Nyberg to Amateur Tryout

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has signed defenseman Viking Gustafsson Nyberg to an amateur tryout (ATO). Gustafsson Nyberg will report to the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Gustafsson Nyberg, 22 (9/21/03), recorded 11 assists, 47 shots and 26 PIM in 37 games with the University of Connecticut (UConn) this season. He led the team with a plus-18 rating, ranked second in blocked shots (51) and third among defensemen in assists and points. The 6-foot-6, 225-pound native of Stockholm, Sweden, helped the Huskies reach the Hockey East Championship game and qualify for the NCAA Tournament. In two seasons (2024-25) at UConn, Gustafsson Nyberg totaled 21 points (1-20=21), 83 shots, 53 PIM and 113 blocked shots. Gustafsson Nyberg transferred to UConn from Northern Michigan, where he played one season (2023-24) and posted three points (1-2=3) in 34 games while ranking fourth on the team (first among freshman) with 44 blocked shots.

Prior to his collegiate career, Gustafsson Nyberg played two seasons (2021-23) with Leksands IF J20 of the Swedish Junior League, recording seven goals, 30 assists, 37 points (7-30=37), 28 penalty minutes, and a plus-21 rating in 82 games and serving as an alternate captain during the 2022-23 season.

Single-game tickets for the First Round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Grand Casino Arena will go on sale beginning Monday, April 6 at 2 p.m. CT at wild.com and www.ticketmaster.com.

Ticket availability for all 2026 Stanley Cup Playoff games at Grand Casino Arena is expected to be limited due to demand and priority access given to Minnesota Wild Season Ticket Members. The best way to secure 2026 Stanley Cup Playoff tickets is to become part of the Season Ticket Member Community. For more information visit tickets.wild.com.Fans are also encouraged to join our Ticket Alert/Text notification list at wild.com/stayconnected, designed to help fans get last-minute tickets to Wild home games that have limited availability.

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