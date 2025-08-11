Minnesota Wild Signs Defenseman Jack Johnson to Professional Tryout

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has signed defenseman Jack Johnson to a professional tryout (PTO).

Johnson, 38 (1/13/1987), skated in 41 games for the Columbus Blue Jackets last season, recording six assists. For his career, the 6-foot-1, 227-pound native of Indianapolis, Ind., has played in 1,228 games and posted 342 points (77-265=342), 639 penalty minutes (PIM) and 1,839 blocked shots across 19 NHL seasons (2006-2025) with the Los Angeles Kings (2006-12), Columbus (2012-18, 2024-25), Pittsburgh Penguins (2018-20), New York Rangers (2020-21), Colorado Avalanche (2021-23, 2023-24) and Chicago Blackhawks (2023). He has also played in 57 career Stanley Cup Playoff games, owning 21 points (5-16=21), 30 PIM and 85 blocked shots in postseason action and won the Stanley Cup with Colorado in 2022.

Prior to his NHL career, Johnson played two seasons (2005-06) at the University of Michigan, totaling 71 points (26-45=71). He has also represented the United States at multiple international competitions, including the 2010 Winter Olympic Games in Vancouver where Team USA collected a silver medal. He was originally selected by the Carolina Hurricanes in the first round (No. 3 overall) of the 2005 NHL Draft.

